PHOTOS — Vidor students, community celebrate new Oak Forest Elementary
Published 12:03 pm Monday, January 9, 2023
VIDOR — Vidor Independent School District celebrated the opening of the new Oak Forest Elementary on Monday.
The campus was first opened for a sneak peek to the community on Thursday.
The original Oak Forest was opened in 1967.
Rollie Burr, Tim Harland, and Rocky Herring were the three students to raise a flag at the original school.
On Thursday night at the community opening, Burr, Harland and Herring’s widow, Theresa Herring-Granger, participated in the raising of the flag.
Many community members showed up and toured the new facilities.
The students began on Monday at the new campus permanently.