Mauriceville Elementary and Middle School face anticipated utility outage

Published 8:29 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

By Orange Leader

MAURICEVILLE — Due to an anticipated utility outage for the Mauriceville area, the start times for Mauriceville Elementary and Mauriceville Middle School will be delayed.

Buses for those campuses will begin running at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Bus schedules and start times for all other campuses are unchanged.

Parents are instructed to check campus websites or social media pages for updates and information.

