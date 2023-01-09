Lamar University names new associate athletics director/CFO/strategic analyst Published 4:30 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

BEAUMONT – Jason Baldwin has been named Associate Athletics Director/CFO/Strategic Analyst announced Lamar University Director of Athletics Jeff O’Malley Monday afternoon.

Baldwin’s official start date is set for Feb. 1, 2023.

“We’re very excited to be bringing Jason onboard,” said O’Malley. “I was thrilled to find out that someone of his quality and character was available for this position. Jason is not only a great fit for our athletics department, but he is a great fit for Lamar University. Jason will play a vital role in budgeting and managing our resources as we continue to grow Lamar Athletics.”

Baldwin joins the LU athletics department after spending the previous 10 years in Huntington, W.V., primarily at Marshall University. A two-time graduate from Liberty University, Baldwin got his start as an accounting assistant in 2013, before receiving a promotion in August 2017 to oversee accounting projects and initiatives centered around improving Marshall’s operational efficiency.

In January 2019, Baldwin stepped away from Marshall to take over as the Business Intelligence Report Developer with the West Virginia Resource Planning Board. Five months later, he took on the added role of budget manager at Marshall holding down both positions for three months before putting his entire focus into the budget manager position.

Baldwin served in that position for three years until he was promoted to controller where he has been for the past year. During that time, Baldwin has managed the university’s bond/debt issuances and credit ratings as well as implementing standards and practices to strengthen financial operations and related data integrity.

“One of the things that attracted me to Lamar, more than any other, is the strong strategic direction of Dr. Taylor,” said Baldwin. “He places a strong focus on the student experience. To serve students and put them first is so important as we navigate this new world of higher education.

“Lamar University employs some of the best leaders in the industry. I’ve spent 10 years in higher education, and these are some of the most respected and successful leaders in the industry. From Dr. Jaime Taylor to CFO Mark Robinson to your director of athletics, Jeff O’Malley, these are some of the best leaders I’ve known and had the privilege to work with. To have them all together in one place really sets the stage for what Lamar University is going to accomplish in the next five years,” said Baldwin.