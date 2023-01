ADOPT A PET — Davey is ready for adopting or fostering Published 12:06 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

Meet Davey.

He’s a 1-and-a-half year-old beautiful male beagle mix, who is fully vetted and has been neutered.

Davey is heartworm negative and is on Proheart 12.

He gets along with other dogs and is crate-trained.

Davey loves people, and he loves to snuggle.

Consider adopting or fostering Davey. For more information, call Traci James at 409-998-2614.