PHOTO FEATURE — Lamar State College Orange diplomas heading to the mail Published 12:30 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

Lamar State College Orange President Dr. Tom Johnson is pictured this week continuing the tradition of hand-signing each diploma.

The Fall 2022 graduating class was LSCO’s biggest yet – 210 graduates.

“Congratulations to these Gators on this incredible accomplishment, and look out for your diploma arriving in the mail soon,” college officials said.