Orange Area Radio Club — Here is how to participate Published 12:36 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

What: A non-profit group of ham radio operators who serve as a communications lifeline during disasters and times of crisis through the Area Radio Emergency Service as well as promoting the hobby through public demonstrations.

Where: American Red Cross, 3901 I-10 East frontage road.

When: Amateur Radio Emergency Service members meet on the first Friday of the month at 6 p.m. All other ham radio operators meet at 7 p.m.

Who: The public is invited to attend.

Why: The reason for the two meetings is because not all radio club members are ARES members and vice versa. Also, some people are non-licensed, but are still curious and interested, so they attend.

How: To reach the OARC, contact Rocky Wilson, ARES coordinator, via e-mail at rockygwilson@hotmail.com