Orange Area Radio Club — Here is how to participate
Published 12:36 am Saturday, January 7, 2023
What: A non-profit group of ham radio operators who serve as a communications lifeline during disasters and times of crisis through the Area Radio Emergency Service as well as promoting the hobby through public demonstrations.
Where: American Red Cross, 3901 I-10 East frontage road.
When: Amateur Radio Emergency Service members meet on the first Friday of the month at 6 p.m. All other ham radio operators meet at 7 p.m.
Who: The public is invited to attend.
Why: The reason for the two meetings is because not all radio club members are ARES members and vice versa. Also, some people are non-licensed, but are still curious and interested, so they attend.
How: To reach the OARC, contact Rocky Wilson, ARES coordinator, via e-mail at rockygwilson@hotmail.com