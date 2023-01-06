Wells of Agape hosting parenting, anger management classes Published 12:08 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Wells of Agape is hosting an upcoming parenting class and anger management classes in Orange.

The parenting class, which does not provide childcare, is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Family Worship Center, 2300 41st St. in Orange.

Lunch id provided.

Go to wellsofagape.org and click on services tab, then click on the class you want to register for, then click the link at the bottom.

The requirements to receive a Certificate of Completion is a $40 fee and full attendance. You can pay online.

Topics include anger management, communication skills, household management, disciplined co-parenting and spiritual aspects of parenting.

If you have questions, text 409-779-0661 or 409-221-5425

The anger management classes are three Tuesday night classes at the Family Worship Center, starting Feb. 7 from 6 – 8 p.m.

There is a $40 per person fee that covers all three nights and must be paid before first class starts.

You must attend all classes to receive a certificate of completion.

If you have any questions, text 409-779-0661 or 409-221-5425.