TxDOT outlines I-10 lane closures planned Saturday in Orange County Published 9:01 am Friday, January 6, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Interstate 10 closures in Orange County planned Saturday.

Motorists should expect alternating lane closures from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday along I-10 westbound from the state line to Simmons Drive.

Traffic will diverted to the frontage road from Simmons to SH87 due to construction.

Delays are expected.