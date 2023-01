Friends of the Orange Depot annual meeting planned Published 1:23 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

The annual meeting and dinner of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Orange Train Depot.

There will be exciting announcements, and goals for the new year will be presented.

Volunteers are always welcome.

RSVPs for dinner; please call 409-330-1576.

Other information can be found on the website, orangetraindepot.org.