Orange County man pleads guilty to federal firearms violation Published 5:22 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

BEAUMONT — A Vidor man pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas.

Job Allen Smith, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone in Beaumont.

U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said court documents indicate that on Nov. 18, 2021, law enforcement officers conducted a search warrant at a residence in Vidor, where they believed Smith would be in possession of narcotics.

During the search, officers discovered two firearms in the master bedroom closet. Smith, a convicted felon, is prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

Smith was indicted by a federal grand jury Sep 7, 2022.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program.

This case is being investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County SWAT, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell James is prosecuting.