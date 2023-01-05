Bridge City Chamber of Commerce celebrates latest completed orange with special “thank you” Published 12:08 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce announced its orange is “FINALLY complete!”

Officials offered a special “thank you” to Kaitlyn Jenkins, a student from Orangefield High School who painted the “beautiful mural.”

“She worked long hours this weekend and it sure shows,” a Chamber statement read.

“We love the students from Orangefield and Bridge City, and we are so thankful to them for making our orange at the Chamber look amazing!”

Jenkins painted the ornament that was chosen to represent the district on the tree at the State House of Representatives in Austin.

After seeing the ornament, Mandy Lyda, the director of the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce, wanted something similar to the ornament design painted on the Orangefield half of the Chamber’s orange statue.

Lyda asked Jenkins to submit a rough draft drawing of her design so she could present it for approval.

Once approved, they asked Jenkins to paint the orange.