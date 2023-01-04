POLICE: Violent Orange crime spree includes chase, shotgun fire at police officers Published 11:42 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

In the early morning hours Tuesday, Orange Police Department officers took a report of a stolen vehicle at Frey’s Nursery in Orange.

It appeared the suspect used a firearm to enter the business, where a vehicle was ultimately stolen.

Officers quickly located the stolen vehicle behind The Horseman Store, located at 519 S. Lutcher in Orange.

As officers were attempting to make contact with the occupant, the vehicle quickly sped away. Officers pursued the vehicle throughout the City of Orange.

During the pursuit, the suspect fired several rounds from a shotgun towards the pursuing officers. Officers continued to pursue until the suspect wrecked the stolen vehicle at the intersection of 16th and Cordrey.

The suspect quickly exited the vehicle and evaded officers on foot. Officers pursued the suspect; however, he was not immediately apprehended.

Orange Police Det. Nick Medina said investigators were able to determine the person operating the vehicle was Chadwick McMillen.

A warrant for aggravated assault of a peace officer was obtained for McMillen.

Investigators located the suspect at 610 Burton #413 in Tuesday afternoon.

Officers attempted to have McMillen exit the residence; however, were unsuccessful. The Orange Regional Tactical Team was contacted and was able to peacefully resolve the situation and place McMillen into custody.

During the investigation, it was determined McMillen is responsible for the recent stolen West Orange Stark Cove ISD vehicle; the intentional damage at the Valero Gas Station, located at 2323 IH10; the stolen vehicle at Frey’s Nursery; stolen trailer and intentional damage at My Garage Self Storage, evading arrest from a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.

These additional charges will be processed on McMillen.