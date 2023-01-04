Orange County marriage licenses issued: Dec. 26 – Dec. 30, 2022
Published 12:06 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Dec. 26, 2022, to Dec. 30, 2022 include:
Zane E. Starr and Caroline N. Gaspard
Ned W. Gaspard and Charity F. Carson
Brian K. Reger and Andrea J. Marteeny
Chad E. Buckley and Nina C. Stephenson
Cory A. Nimitz and Sydney C. Eby
Damon E. Delli and Crystal G. Baker
Daniel A. Watkins and Sierra G. Duncan
Aaron M. Cardenas and Jennifer A. Rives
Michael C. Braneff and Audra M. Stafford
Nora D. Manuel and Catherine D. Braneff
Kevin G. Robbins and Maria D. Diliegros Sosa
Gage A. Clark and Jasmine R. Smith