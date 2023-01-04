Orange County marriage licenses issued: Dec. 26 – Dec. 30, 2022 Published 12:06 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Dec. 26, 2022, to Dec. 30, 2022 include:

Zane E. Starr and Caroline N. Gaspard

Ned W. Gaspard and Charity F. Carson

Brian K. Reger and Andrea J. Marteeny

Chad E. Buckley and Nina C. Stephenson

Cory A. Nimitz and Sydney C. Eby

Damon E. Delli and Crystal G. Baker

Daniel A. Watkins and Sierra G. Duncan

Aaron M. Cardenas and Jennifer A. Rives

Michael C. Braneff and Audra M. Stafford

Nora D. Manuel and Catherine D. Braneff

Kevin G. Robbins and Maria D. Diliegros Sosa

Gage A. Clark and Jasmine R. Smith