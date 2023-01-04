Michael Steven Shaw Published 4:55 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Michael Steven Shaw, 62, of Beaumont, died Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on January 7, 1960, to Barbara Wisner Shaw and Robert Shaw, in Kodiak, Alaska.

Michael worked for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant. Michael joined the SWAT Team and was designated as SWAT Commander; a title he took great pride in.

He retired from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department in 2018. Michael then went on to work for the Vidor Police Department. He spent his personal time with his family, fishing, riding his Harley and traveling.

Survivors include his wife, Cortney Shaw; children, Preston Shaw and Alexis Paul and her husband, Noah; brother, Randall Shaw; and two grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Bryan Shaw; and brother, Craig Shaw.

A gathering of Mr. Shaw’s family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with his funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard’s Crematorium.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions suggested to the family or a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

An account has also been opened at Neches FCU and you may donate to it by referencing Cortney Shaw.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.