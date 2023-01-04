Jimmy Leroy Puckett Published 4:57 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Jimmy Leroy Puckett, 72, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 31, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Orange, Texas.

Born in Orange, Texas, on December 6, 1950, he was the son of Roland Lee Puckett, Sr. and Lurline M. (Landrum) Kibodeaux.

Jimmy was a faithful man with a strong love for Christ.

He was a disabled, decorated veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

While serving our military in the Vietnam War in 1968, Jimmy was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

He was an avid animal lover and ran a horse ranch.

He had a love for geology and gemstones, collecting antique money and coins, and music and movies.

Jimmy was a true giver and a natural born caretaker.

His family remembers him always passing out food for those in need.

He loved going on trips to the casino with his family, and he absolutely adored his grandchildren.

Jimmy touched many people’s hearts, and his memory will continue to be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland Lee Puckett, Sr. and Lurline M. (Landrum) Kibodeaux; and several of his brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Beverly Puckett; daughter, Rachael Marshall and husband, Todd of Port Arthur, Texas; grandchildren, Logan Alexander Waite, Selina Diane Waite, and Dylan Edward Waite; and his numerous siblings, nieces and nephews, other loving family members, and friends.