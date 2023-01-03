Area police share information about ongoing break-in and rape investigation Published 12:52 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana — On Sunday at approximately 7:50 a.m., the Lake Charles Police Department was notified of a home invasion in the 300 block of West McNeese Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Upon their arrival, officers made contact with a female victim and observed she had been beaten.

The victim also advised officers she had been sexually assaulted.

Detectives were assigned this investigation and were able to obtain video surveillance and a suspect vehicle description.

It was learned that the suspect, identified as, 21-year-old Joseph Milton Ryan of Lake Charles, forced entry into the home through a rear window, entering a room where the victim was sleeping.

It was during this time that he battered and raped the victim, police said.

Detectives and LCPD SWAT Team members located the suspect at his residence in the 5600 block of Elliot Road in Lake Charles.

At approximately 6:19 p.m., Sunday Ryan was arrested, without incident, and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on the following charges: 1st Degree Rape, Home Invasion and 2nd Degree Battery.

Judge Robert Wyatt assigned the total bond amount of $250,000.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lead Detective Sgt. Christopher Johnson by calling 337-491-1311