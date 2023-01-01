Bears host successful Little Cypress-Mauriceville tourney Published 12:00 pm Sunday, January 1, 2023

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears were been busy hosting the LC-M/International Paper Hoop Tournament.

A slew of games were played over a two-day span.

LC-M (16-7) went on to win two of their four games played.

The host Bears snagged a decisive 63-37 victory over the Pollok Central Bulldogs in their first game.

LC-M shot out of the gate quickly, going on a 22-7 spurt in the first quarter s they never looked back.

Noah Fuller, Ben Elliott and Da’Marion Morris each scored six points in the quarter to lead the balanced run.

Fuller led the Bears with a game-high 16 points. Elliott finished with 12 points while Morris had 10. Nine different Bears got into the scoring column.

The Bears increased their lead to 34-15 by halftime and 48-23 by the end of the third quarter.

LC-M forced the Bulldogs into 16 turnovers while the Bears had just six.

The Bears controlled the boards, outrebounding Pollok 31-23.

Jayden Benton led the Bears with nine rebounds while Morris snagged six boards. Brooks Patillo, Jonah Fuller and Ty Blackmon teamed up for 17 more of the Bear points.

Travis Murray led Pollok with 12 points. Braden Slatter contributed seven points while Jesse Pooland added five points and five boards.

In their second game, the Bears dropped a 61-50 decision to Barbers Hill.

Elliott led the Bears with 25 points while Morris had 12. Bryce Smith led Barbers Hill with 22 points.

In their second day of action the Bears held off Australia 54-53 and fell to Hardin-Jefferson 64-57.

Against Australia, Elliott led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds. Morris had nine points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while Alantheon Winn had 10 points.

Against H-J, Elliott notched s big double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Winn contributed 13 points while Morris had 11 and Benton 10.

Bridge City went 2-2 in the tourney as well, winning both their games on the second day, defeating Pollok Central 55-48 and Anahuac 50-45.

Walker Britten averaged 20 points, three rebounds and two assists in the two wins. Fernando Rodriguez averaged 10 points, six rebounds and five assists and Jerris Brown averaged eight points and eight rebounds.

In other action at the tourney Buna downed Tarkington 55-36; Australia rocked Anahuac 78-26; Hardin-Jefferson nipped Port Neches-Groves 54-51; Buna downed Tarkington 55-36; Barbers Hill toppled Bridge City 62-44; Australia defeated Tarkington 72-48; Pollok Central topped Anahuac 52-43; Buna nipped PN-G 55-49; Hardin-Jefferson downed Bridge City 77-56; Buna downed Pollok Central 45-39; Barbers Hill defeated H-J 67-54; Anahuac got past Tarkington 69-62; PN-G toppled Tarkington 64-35; Australia edged PN-G 71-68 and Barbers Hill throttled Buna 78-48.