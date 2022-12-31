Bobcats storm to second at Franklin, see their big wins Published 12:04 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

FRANKLIN – Making a nice run late, the Orangefield Bobcats fell just short to Center in the Championship Game of the Franklin Tournament to wrap up a great run on the long road trip.

The Bobcats (16-5) trailed 25-15 at the end of the first quarter and trailed 53-42 after three periods of play.

Orangefield tried its best to rally back but fell 62-58 to net the second-place trophy in a tough tournament.

All-Tournament selection Pete Ragusa led the Bobcats with 23 points and had three steals.

Zane Wrinkle, who also made the All-Tourney Team, collected nine points, five rebounds and five assists. Jaden Scales and Brayden Parker contributed eight points apiece while Morgan Sampson collected six rebounds.

In their second day of play, the Bobcats dropped Navasota 54-33 and toppled Manor New Tech 61-52 to advance to the title tilt.

Jaden Scales paced the Bobcats against Manor New Tech, pouring in 22 points as he buried five three-point bombs.

Ragusa tallied 17 points to go along with five assists and three steals.

Wrinkle contributed nine points and seven rebounds. Brayden Parker and Kane Smith had six points apiece while Koen Maddox pulled down six rebounds.

In the win over Navasota, Ragusa led the way with 13 points and had four assists. Wrinkle filled up the stat sheet, finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists. Scales had nine points. Maddox collected eight points and five rebounds while Morgan Sampson had five points and six boards.

The Bobcats snagged two big wins at the tournament on the first day of action.

The Bobcats ranked No. 17 in the latest Class 3A state poll, defeated sixth-ranked Corpus Christi London 62-50 and also downed Caldwell 62-45.

Against Caldwell, Ragusa had a huge outing for the Bobcats, scoring 32 points and adding four assists and four steals. Ragusa connected on 12-of-24 shots and made three three-pointers.

The Bobcats went on a 18-4 scoring spurt in the fourth quarter.

Wrinkle collected 11 points and seven rebounds. Sampson had six points. Scales contributed five points and four steals. Kane Smith had five assists and four steals while Cameron Dischler had five rebounds.

In the win against CC London, Ragusa remained hot, scoring 28 points to go along with three steals.

Brayden Parker had 11 points and five rebounds. Scales had eight points while Wrinkle had seven and Sampson six. Cameron Dischler hauled down nine rebounds.