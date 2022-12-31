Bears impressive early on in LC-M/IP Tourney Published 12:02 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears have been busy hosting the LC-M/International Paper Hoop Tournament.

A slew of games were being played on Thursday and Friday.

The host Bears snagged a decisive 63-37 victory over the Pollok Central Bulldogs in their first game.

LC-M shot out of the gate quickly, going on a 22-7 spurt in the first quarter s they never looked back.

Noah Fuller, Ben Elliott and Da’Marion Morris each scored six points in the quarter to lead the balanced run.

Fuller led the Bears with a game-high 16 points. Elliott finished with 12 points while Morris had 10. Nine different Bears got into the scoring column.

The Bears increased their lead to 34-15 by halftime and 48-23 by the end of the third quarter.

LC-M forced the Bulldogs into 16 turnovers while the Bears had just six.

The Bears controlled the boards, outrebounding Pollok 31-23.

Jayden Benton led the Bears with nine rebounds while Morris snagged six boards. Brooks Patillo, Jonah Fuller and Ty Blackmon teamed up for 17 more of the Bear points.

Travis Murray led Pollok with 12 points. Braden Slatter contributed seven points while Jesse Pooland added five points and five boards.

In their second game, the Bears dropped a 61-50 decision to barbers Hill.

Elliott led the Bears with 25 points while Morris had 12. Bryce Smith led Barbers Hill with 22 points.

In other action at the tourney Buna downed Tarkington 55-36; Australia rocked Anahuac 78-26; Hardin-Jefferson nipped Port Neches-Groves 54-51; Buna downed Tarkington 55-36; Barbers Hill toppled Bridge City 62-44; Australia defeated Tarkington 72-48; Pollok Central topped Anahuac 52-43; Buna nipped PN-G 55-49 and Hardin-Jefferson downed Bridge City 77-56.