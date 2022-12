ADOPT A PET – Meet Rocky, who is waiting patiently for a forever home Published 12:14 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

Courtesy Photo

Meet Rocky the Rottie, the one and a half year-old tan and brown Rottweiler. He’s been neutered, had his shots, and he is heartworm negative! He loves to meet new people, and he is waiting patiently for his forever home. Please consider adopting or fostering sweet Rocky! Call the West Orange Animal Shelter @ 409-883-3468 for more information.