PHOTO GALLERY — Orange Chamber celebrates community members, impact organizations Published 12:16 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated its annual meeting and awards banquet for 2022.

Al Granger was celebrated as Citizen of the Year.

Innovative Air Solutions was recognized for Business Community Service.

Stars of Gate City #57 and Benitris Edwards were honored for top Nonprofit Community Service and Ambassador of the Year.

Heather Montagne Mankopf was named Chairperson of the Year.