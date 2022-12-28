PHOTO GALLERY — Orange Chamber celebrates community members, impact organizations

Published 12:16 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Orange Leader

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated its annual meeting and awards banquet for 2022.

Al Granger was celebrated as Citizen of the Year.

Innovative Air Solutions was recognized for Business Community Service.

Stars of Gate City #57 and Benitris Edwards were honored for top Nonprofit Community Service and Ambassador of the Year.

Heather Montagne Mankopf was named Chairperson of the Year.

More News

ON THE MENU: Brick Oven Pizza builds it the way “you” like it

Area barber offers free haircuts for life to state team

Vidor students busy with computer building

Vidor Rotary shares green bus of fun

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar