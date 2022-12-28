LC-M welcoming in solid opponents for tourney, see schedule Published 12:18 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

LITTLE CYPRESS – Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s boys hoop team will be hosting a superb LC-M/International Paper Basketball Tournament Thursday and Friday.

The games will be held in both gyms.

“It is a great way to end the non-district part of our season and same thing for everyone else participating,” said LC-M coach Brad Jeffcoat. ‘We also have several freshmen and junior varsity teams playing, which is great thing too.”

Varsity teams in the tournament include the host Bears, Bridge City, Hardin-Jefferson, Buna, Tarkington, Barbers Hill, Pollok Central and a team even from Australia.

“It’s going to be great to have the Australian kids here and we’re looking forward to playing generous hosts and let them enjoy their stay,” said Jeffcoat. “There are some good teams for sure. We’re looking forward to playing Hardin-Jefferson for the third time this season. Everyone is getting four games. It will be good for us, especially with district starting against Bridge City next week.”

Games in The Grove Thursday will pit LC-M vs. Pollok Central (1 p.m.), Buna vs. Tarkington (2:30 p.m.), Bridge City vs. Barbers Hill (4 p.m.), Australia vs. Tarkington (5:30 p.m.) and LC-M vs. Barbers Hill (7 p.m.)

Games at The Bear Cave Thursday will consist of Australia vs. Anahuac (1 p.m.), PN-G vs. Hardin-Jefferson (2:30 p.m.), Pollok Central vs. Anahuac (4 p.m.), Buna vs. PN-G (5:30 p.m.) and Bridge City vs. H-J (7 p.m.).

Games at The Grove Friday will include Buna vs. Pollok Central (1 p.m.), LC-M vs. Australia (2:30 p.m.), H-J vs. Barbers Hill (4 p.m.), Anahuac vs. Tarkington (5:30 p.m.) and LC-M vs. H-J (7 p.m.)

Games at The Bear Cave Friday will consist of Bridge City vs. Anahuac (1 p.m.), PN-G vs. Tarkington (2:30 p.m.), Pollok Central vs. Bridge City (4 p.m.), PN-G vs. Australia (5:30 p.m.) and Barbers Hill vs. Buna (7 p.m.).

Subvarsity games slated at The Grove Thursday includes the Hardin-Jefferson JV vs. the Barbers Hill JV (9 a.m.), the LC-M freshmen vs. Barbers Hill freshmen (10:15 a.m.), the H-J JV vs. the LC-M JV (11:30 a.m.).

Subvarsity games slated for The Bear Cave Thursday includes the Orangefield freshmen vs. the PN-G freshmen (10:15 a.m.) and the Australia JV vs. Barbers Hill JV (11:30 a.m.).

Subvarsity games scheduled for The Grove Friday includes the LC-M freshmen vs. the Australian JV (9 a.m.), the Australian JV vs. the H-J JV (10:15 a.m.) and the LC-M freshmen vs. the Orangefield freshmen (11:30 a.m.).

Subvarsity games at The Bear Cave Friday will include the Barbers Hill freshmen vs. the Orangefield freshmen (9 a.m.), the LC-M JV vs. the Barbers Hill JV (10:15 a.m.) and the Barbers Hill freshmen vs. the Buna freshmen (11:30 a.m.).