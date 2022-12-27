Texas basketball coaches release holiday rankings; see where Bears and Bobcats stand Published 12:18 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

As Texas high school basketball teams entered the Christmas Holidays, a handful of Southeast Texas team found themselves in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Top 25 in their respective classes, including the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears in Class 4A and the Orangefield Bobcats in Class 3A.

The Bears (15-5) are ranked No. 16 in the Class 4A poll while the Bobcats (12-4) chime in at No. 17 in the Class 3A ranks.

Both the Bears and Bobcats will look to improve their stock this week in tournament play.

The Bears host their own LC-M/International Paper Tournament Thursday and Friday while the Bobcats venture to the Franklin Tournament.

Both teams will jump into their respective district action after the New Year Holiday Weekend.

In Class 4A, Silsbee is ranked No. 3 while Hardin-Jefferson sits at No. 17 and Hamshire-Fannett at No. 18.

The Bears, who have split with H-J in two previous games, will take on the Hawks in the LC-M Tournament this week.

East Chambers (15-2), Orangefield’s rival in District 22-3A, is ranked No. 16, one spot ahead of the Bobcats.

Defending Class 6A state champion Beaumont United is ranked No. 2 in Class 6A. Big Sandy is No. 8 in Class 2A and Brookeland is tabbed No. 12 in Class 1A to wrap up the local rankings.

Here are the TABC state rankings:

Class 1A

Graford (14-2)

2. Irion County (7-0)

3. Jayton (15-0)

4. McMullen County (16-0)

5. Perrin Whitt (13-3)

6. Nazareth (8-4)

7. Texline (15-3)

8. Lorenzo (8-7)

9. Garden City (15-2)

10. Midway (10-4)

11. Dodd City (12-7)

12. Brookeland (13-4)

13. Gordon (8-5)

14. Martinsville (14-4)

15. Slidell (6-10)

16. Abbott (1-0)

17. Waelder (10-6)

18. Huckabay (10-3)

19. Fayetteville (11-5)

20. Whitharral (4-3)

21. Neches (11-6)

22. Grady (11-5)

23. San Perlita (4-12)

24. Munday (11-3)

25. Eula (8-6)

Class 2A

Lipan (15-1)

2. LaPoynor (12-5)

3. Flatonia (14-0)

4. New Home (10-6)

5. Martins Mill (13-3)

6. Timpson (3-1)

7. New Deal (9-3)

8. Big Sandy (11-3)

9. Clarendon (5-4)

10. Douglass (12-1)

11. North Hopkins (11-4)

12. Gruver (11-6)

13. Beckville (15-2)

14. Port Aransas (11-6)

15. Grapeland (9-5)

16. Floydada (13-4)

17. Reagan County (9-7)

18. Seymour (10-3)

19. Tolar (12-4)

20. Frankston (6-5)

21. Olton (9-3)

22. Vega (7-3)

23. Thorndale (7-5)

24. Cisco (9-4)

25. Stockdale (1-8)

Class 3A

Dallas Madison (5-9)

2. Hitchcock (6-6)

3. Shallowater (10-0)

4. Lorena (13-2)

5. SA Cole (6-10)

6. London (11-3)

7. Peaster (11-4)

8. Ponder (14-2)

9. Central Heights (9-8)

10. Diboll (3-4)

11. Lytle (14-3)

12. MP Chapel Hill (16-2)

13. City View (11-3)

14. Mexia (12-3)

15. Holliday (11-1)

16. East Chambers (15-2)

17. Orangefield (12-4)

18. Franklin (0-0)

19. Childress (8-5)

20. Brock (10-6)

21. Atlanta (12-2)

22. San Angelo TLCA (10-2)

23. Poth (0-0)

24. Gunter (14-1)

25. Crystal City (7-10)

Class 4A

Dallas Carter (13-2)

2. Faith Family (13-0)

3. Silsbee (6-12)

4. Hirschi (4-5)

5. Hou Washington (7-4)

6. Hou Furr (7-0)

7. Boerne (10-5)

8. Canyon (11-2)

9. Canyon Randall (11-6)

10. Sulphur Springs (14-4)

11. Dallas Pinkston (10-6)

12. Iowa Colony (14-1)

13. Stafford (13-4)

14. Somerset (12-7)

15. Jacksonville (10-3)

16. Little Cypress Mauriceville (15-5)

17. Hardin Jefferson (14-2)

18. Hamshire Fannett (11-5)

19. Waco Connally (11-2)

20. Hereford (11-2)

21. Bishop (14-3)

22. Bullard (14-3)

23. Gatesville (15-1)

24. Pleasanton (15-5)

25. Center (9-3)

Class 5A

Dallas Kimball (9-2)

2. FB Marshall (14-2)

3. Mansfield Summit (14-2)

4. Amarillo (18-1)

5. Killeen Ellison (14-3)

6. Boerne Champion (15-1)

7. Manvel (9-5)

8. Lancaster (8-6)

9. Lufkin (17-0)

10. Frisco Wakeland (12-3)

11. Frisco Memorial (10-8)

12. Frisco Liberty (11-4)

13. Colleyville Heritage (10-4)

14. South Oak Cliff (7-3)

15. A&M Consolidated (10-4)

16. FW Wyatt (2-7)

17. Barbers Hill (12-4)

18. Mt Pleasant (15-0)

19. SA Wagner (7-6)

20. Midlothian (14-3)

21. Richland (12-1)

22. SA Veterans Memorial (16-3)

23. Forney (15-1)

24. Red Oak (11-6)

25. Rouse (10-6)

Class 6A