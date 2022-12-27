National Weather Service details incoming heavy rainfall and strong storms Published 7:20 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The National Weather Service is cautioning Southeast Texas residents that heavy rainfall and strong storms are possible this week.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase Thursday into Thursday night.

Storms could produce heavy rainfall, with 1 to 3 inches of rain possible, along with locally higher amounts.

This could result in flooding of urban and low lying areas, and increase river levels.

In addition, there is a marginal risk for severe weather.

For excessive rainfall, there is a slight risk across all of Southeast Texas and much of southwest Louisiana from Alexandria to the Cameron/Vermilion Parish line westward, with a marginal risk across the rest of central Louisiana into much of the Acadiana Region.

For severe weather, there is a marginal risk across portions of Southeast Texas north of Interstate 10, and includes a threat for isolated damaging wind gusts, isolated weak tornadoes and hail up to an inch in diameter.

The excessive rainfall threat begins Thursday morning and is expected to persist through at least Thursday night, with heavy rainfall expected to continue into Friday with the threat shifting east across Louisiana.

The severe weather threat will be from Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.