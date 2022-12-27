Boil Water Notice issued for some in Orange County Published 12:52 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

ORANGEFIELD — At 12:17 p.m. Tuesday, the Orangefield Water Supply Corporation issued a Boil Water Notice.

Officials said the boil water notice has been issued for all Corporation customers due to a major water leak repair.

Once the notice has been lifted, another alert will be issued.

It was at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday that the Orangefield Water Supply Corporation announced officials were repairing a major leak and some customers would experience low water pressure.