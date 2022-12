ADOPT A PET — Bonnie loves attention and would love you Published 12:08 am Sunday, December 25, 2022

WEST ORANGE — Meet Bonnie.

She’s approximately 2 years old, loves attention and would make some lucky human a great companion.

She’s been such a good girl…won’t you please give her the Christmas gift she so deserves — a loving furever home?

Consider adopting or fostering Bonnie.

For more information, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.