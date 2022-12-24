Weather Service shares hard freeze information for Christmas Eve night, Christmas morning

Published 6:58 am Saturday, December 24, 2022

By Orange Leader

The National Weather Service is expecting slightly warmer and lighter winds Saturday.

However, another hard freeze is expected Saturday night into Christmas morning.

The impacts of the hard freeze will be low temperatures in the teens to lower 20s.

These temperatures can burst pipes and kill tender vegetation.

All of Southeast Texas, as well as, central, south central and southwest Louisiana will be impacted.

The hard Freeze Warning runs through Saturday morning, with another hard freeze warning for Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning.

A wind chill advisory expires at 9 a.m. Saturday.

