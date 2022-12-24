SETCA names Coaches of the Year, see the OC coaches that will be honored Published 12:36 am Saturday, December 24, 2022

The Southeast Texas Coaches Association selected their 2022 High School Coaches of the Year and there was plenty of Orange County “flavor” to the list.

Local winners included Orangefield’s Connor Wilbur in boys cross country, Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Dena Adkins in girls cross country, Orangefield’s Tim Erickson in baseball, Orangefield’s Todd Trawhon in boys golf, LC-M’s Johnnie Kay Harrell in girls golf, LC-M’s Brett Nicholson in boys tennis, LC-M’s Frank Snoddy in girls powerlifting and Jamie DeShazo in girls track.

The 2022 Coach of the Year awards will be presented during the CHRISTUS and Beaumont Bone and Joint Hall of Honor Banquet that will be held January, 28, 2023 starting at noon in the Grand Ballroom of the MCM Elegante Hotel in Beaumont. Tickets can be bought at the door for $20.

DeShazo helped lead the Lady Cardinals to their fifth consecutive district track title.

Wilbur and Adkins led the Bobcat boys and LC-M girls to district championships in cross country.

Coach Erickson led the Bobcat baseball program to a district crown in the Class 4A ranks and will look to do the same this year by dropping down to Class 3A. Trawhon and Harrell both led their squads to outright district golf crowns.

Former long-time West Orange-Stark softball coach and football coach Randy Ragsdale was honored as the Official of the Year for all of his great work as a softball umpire.

Retired Bridge City trainer Gene McKinley was honored as Athletic Trainer of the Year. Affectionately known as “Trapper”, McKinley goes around various schools across Southeast Texas to aid other trainers and shares his wit and knowledge.

Other honorees are:

Football: Jeff Joseph, Port Neches-Groves and James Reyes, Lumberton

Volleyball: Shelbee Ravlin, Huffman

Boys Basketball: David Green, Beaumont United

Girls Basketball: Mike Fogo, Hardin-Jefferson

Softball: Karen Slack, Liberty

Girls Tennis: Dianna Caston, Kirbyville

Boys Powerlifting: Aaron Mancus, Lumberton

Boys Soccer: Jackie Brown, East Chambers

Girls Soccer: Jason Hopson, Lumberton

Boys Track: Jeremy Abshire, Hamshire-Fannett

Assistant Coach of the Year: Chase McDonald, Lumberton

Van Thomas Media Person of the Year: Saphire Cervantes