Vidor track standout Jaden Lee commits to Lamar Published 12:06 am Friday, December 23, 2022

VIDOR – Vidor track and field and volleyball senior standout Jaden Lee has verbally committed to Lamar University, announcing the good news on her Facebook and Twitter pages.

“I am VERY excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic career and fulfill my dream of joining Division 1 track and field at Lamar University. I want to first say thank you to God for all his love. I am truly thankful for my coaches, teammates, friends and most importantly my mom for developing me into the player and person I am today. GOD IS GOOD,” said Lee.