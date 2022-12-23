Vidor track standout Jaden Lee commits to Lamar

Published 12:06 am Friday, December 23, 2022

By Van Wade

VIDOR – Vidor track and field and volleyball senior standout Jaden Lee has verbally committed to Lamar University, announcing the good news on her Facebook and Twitter pages.

“I am VERY excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic career and fulfill my dream of joining Division 1 track and field at Lamar University. I want to first say thank you to God for all his love. I am truly thankful for my coaches, teammates, friends and most importantly my mom for developing me into the player and person I am today. GOD IS GOOD,” said Lee.

More High School Sports

Lady Bobcats all set to host Tennison Tournament

Mustangs standout Jamal Shaw inks with major college; shares plans to enroll early

HOOP WRAP: Cardinals snag two nice victories

VAN WADE — Smaller-school football watching can trump the big boys

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar