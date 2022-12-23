Orange County Judge John Gothia announces bridge closure in Precinct #3

Published 12:51 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

By Orange Leader

BRIDGE CITY — Unspecified concerns forced Orange County Judge John Gothia to announce a bridge closing early Friday afternoon.

At 12:43 p.m., the judge’s office announced Orange County Road and Bridge is reporting East Roundbunch swing bridge in Precinct #3 is closed until further notice.

The Road and Bridge Department is working with Texas Department of Transportation to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

