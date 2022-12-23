National Weather Service breaks down what to expect today, Saturday and Christmas

Published 7:56 am Friday, December 23, 2022

By Orange Leader

According to the National Weather Service, the impacts from the arctic air mass felt across Southeast Texas today will linger into the weekend.

A Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect.

The hard freeze is bringing low temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. These temperatures can burst pipes and kill tender vegetation.

Dangerous wind chills in the single digits to lower teens are expected. These values can cause hypothermia and/or frostbite to those not protected.

All of Southeast Texas is impacted, as well as central, south central and southwest Louisiana.

The Hard Freeze Warning will remain through Saturday morning, with another hard freeze warning for Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

The Wind Chill Advisory will run through 1 p.m. Friday, then another Wind Chill Advisory will run from 6 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

More News

Outgoing Commissioner Theresa Beauchamp shares what she’ll miss most about Orange County service

Orange police making presence known in city; department investigating recent shootings

Weather Service updates Arctic Outbreak impacts; Orange County warming station in place

Predawn Thursday shooting keeps Orange Police active in violent week

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar