Weather Service updates Arctic Outbreak impacts as of Thursday morning; Orange County warming station in place Published 7:33 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

The National Weather Service warns Orange County and Southeast Texas residents that Arctic Outbreak impacts will begin to be felt tonight into Friday.

There is a Hard Freeze Warning with lows in teens to lower 20s.

Exposed pipes could burst, and these temperatures may kill tender vegetation.

There is a Wind Chill Advisory with dangerous values from around zero to around 10 degrees. Hypothermia could occur.

Due to the forecasted cold weather, Orange County has partnered with the Salvation Army in Orange to provide a warming station.

The effort begins at 3 p.m. Thursday and runs until noon Saturday at the Salvation Army Building, which is located at 1950 MLK Drive in Orange.

A warming station is a short-term emergency shelter that operates when temperatures and wind chill, become dangerously inclement.

Their paramount purpose is the prevention of death and injury from exposure to the elements.

There is a Wind Advisory with northerly winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph expected.

Loose items may blow around. A few tree limbs may be blown down along with isolated power outages.

All of Southeast Texas will be impacted, as well as central, south central and southwest Louisiana.

The Hard Freeze is expected tonight through Saturday morning, then again on Christmas morning.

Some locations may see below freezing temperatures for 36 to 40 hours between Thursday night and Saturday morning.

The Wind Chill Advisory runs through Friday morning, then again on Saturday morning.

The Wind Advisory is for tonight through Friday afternoon.