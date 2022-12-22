Predawn Thursday shooting keeps Orange Police active in violent week Published 6:16 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

Gun violence this week in Orange continued with a pre-dawn shooting Thursday, according to authorities.

Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to 3751 Hemlock Lane at 2:27 a.m. Thursday following a disturbance report.

Responding officers located a male with several gunshot wounds.

Where the victim was found or his current health status are not immediately known.

Suspect information has not been released.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and the Orange Police Department Detective Division is “actively investigating the circumstances” around the shooting, a department release said.

On Tuesday, officers with the Orange Police Department were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, a 30-year-old male was located with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim is Rodrick Williams from Orange, who was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Information about what led to the shooting and possible suspect information was not released Wednesday evening.

If you have information about the shooting, call Orange Police at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Visit online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.