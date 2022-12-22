HOOP WRAP: Cardinals snag two nice victories Published 12:04 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Cardinals snagged a pair of nice victories during the week.

The Cardinals (11-9) went on the road and captured a 51-50 nail-biting win over the Buna Cougars.

Fernando Rodriguez hit a game-winning three-point shot at the buzzer to propel the Cardinals to victory.

Walker Britten had 14 points, two rebounds and two steals. Bryce Linder had 13 points, three rebounds and two assists while Aaden Bush had nine points and six rebounds.

The Cardinals also snagged a decisive 57-36 victory over the Beaumont Kelly Bulldogs.

Linder led the way with 11 points and six rebounds.

Lincoln Breaux contributed 10 points and six boards. Walker Britten dropped in nine points and dished off five assists while Bush added six points and four boards. Rodriguez and Aiden Gutierrez combined for eight points, nine assists and five steals.

LC-M boys

LAKE CHARLES – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears fell to Lake Charles Barbe 53-48 at McNeese State University.

The Bears (15-5) battled the No. 14-ranked Class 5A school in Louisiana before falling just short.

Ben Elliott led the Bear attack with 25 points while Da’Marion Morris added 10.

Jabbari Barry led Barbe with a game-high 30 points.

The Bears will host the LC-M/IP Classic Dec. 30-31.

Orangefield girls

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats fell to the Beaumont West Brook Lady Bruins 75-27 in non-district action.

Harleigh Rawls led the Lady Bobcats with 10 points, two steals and two rebounds. Greenlea Oldham chimed in with nine points and 10 rebounds.