Orange man found shot on Pacific Street; police are investigating

Published 5:15 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Orange Leader

On Tuesday, officers with the Orange Police Department were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, a 30-year-old male was located with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim is Rodrick Williams from Orange, who was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is on-going.

Information about what led to the shooting and possible suspect information was not immediately released.

If you have information about the shooting, call Orange Police at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Visit online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

