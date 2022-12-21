Orange County marriage licenses issued: Dec. 12 – Dec. 16, 2022 Published 12:06 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Dec. 12, 2022, to Dec. 16, 2022 include:

James P. McCaskill and Dana K. Edgerly

Justin B. Lasseter and Elizabeth M. Acosta

Preston J. Bertrand and Dana L. Kennedy

Jacob L.D Smith and Niki R. Golde

Richard J. Vanderbrink, II and Candice J. Lefevre

Steven C. Lovelace and Genevieve M. Cupples

Hunter J.G Roy and Makaylee M. Sessions

Aaron E. Hiatt and Morgan T. Louviere