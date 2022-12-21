Orange County marriage licenses issued: Dec. 12 – Dec. 16, 2022

Published 12:06 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Orange Leader

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Dec. 12, 2022, to Dec. 16, 2022 include:

James P. McCaskill and Dana K. Edgerly

Justin B. Lasseter and Elizabeth M. Acosta

Preston J. Bertrand and Dana L. Kennedy

Jacob L.D Smith and Niki R. Golde

Richard J. Vanderbrink, II and Candice J. Lefevre

Steven C. Lovelace and Genevieve M. Cupples

Hunter J.G Roy and Makaylee M. Sessions

Aaron E. Hiatt and Morgan T. Louviere

More News

Orange flow of information important with water concerns

FBI issues alert on financial sextortion schemes for SETX, beyond

PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield students earn Microsoft Office certification

BRIGHT FUTURES — Aidan McAllister raises the flag and bar in Cardinal Country

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar