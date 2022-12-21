Orange County marriage licenses issued: Dec. 12 – Dec. 16, 2022
Published 12:06 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Dec. 12, 2022, to Dec. 16, 2022 include:
James P. McCaskill and Dana K. Edgerly
Justin B. Lasseter and Elizabeth M. Acosta
Preston J. Bertrand and Dana L. Kennedy
Jacob L.D Smith and Niki R. Golde
Richard J. Vanderbrink, II and Candice J. Lefevre
Steven C. Lovelace and Genevieve M. Cupples
Hunter J.G Roy and Makaylee M. Sessions
Aaron E. Hiatt and Morgan T. Louviere