Orange County announces details of short-term emergency warming shelter Published 12:12 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

1 of 4

Due to the forecasted cold weather, Orange County has partnered with the Salvation Army in Orange to provide a warming station,

The effort begins at 3 p.m. Thursday and runs until noon Saturday at the Salvation Army Building, which is located at 1950 MLK Drive in Orange.

A warming station is a short-term emergency shelter that operates when temperatures and wind chill, become dangerously inclement.

Their paramount purpose is the prevention of death and injury from exposure to the elements.

As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service announced there is increasing confidence in the impacts this week from the arctic outbreak.

A hard freeze watch and wind chill advisory issued.

Weather officials said there will be prolonged hard freeze conditions with lows in the teens to lower 20s that have the potential to burst exposed pipes and kill tender vegetation.

Dangerous wind chill readings from zero to around 10 degrees are expected that have the potential to produce hypothermia and/or frostbite if not dressed appropriately.

The impacts are expected across all of Southeast Texas, as well as, central, south central and southwest Louisiana.

The hard freeze is expected starting Thursday night through Saturday morning, then again on Sunday morning.

Dangerous life-threatening wind chills starting Thursday night into Friday morning are expected, then to resume again Friday night into Saturday morning.