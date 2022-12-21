Little Cypress fire damages mobile home, kills dog

Published 12:20 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Orange Leader

LITTLE CYPRESS — An overnight fire left a mobile home heavily damaged and a pet dead in Little Cypress, authorities said.

The call came in at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for the fire in the 3500 block of Brent Drive.

Orange County ESD No. 3 Fire Chief Matt Manshack said the singlewide mobile home was in the process of being remodeled.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Manshack said the mobile home was heavily damaged, and the Red Cross was called to assist the family.

A dog inside the home did not make it out in time and died, he said.

— Written by Mary Meaux

