Check out the West Orange-Stark standout transferring up to Texas Tech Red Raiders football Published 11:49 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Former West Orange-Stark and University of Louisiana-Monroe defensive lineman Quincy Ledet Jr. entered the transfer portal and is now officially a members of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

During the middle of last week, Texas Tech defensive lineman Philip Blidi announced he was going to enter the transfer portal. Blidi played 217 snaps this season, and there was an immediate need for a plug-and-play defensive tackle at Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders staff looked no further then Ledet Jr.

Ledet Jr. is a guy the staff had known for a while and had some connections with. Rising super senior Myles Cole came over from ULM prior to last season, and Ledet Jr. also played his high school football at WO-S, which coincidentally happens to be the same high school that Texas Tech Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard played at during his high school days.

That helped lure Ledet Jr., but it was also about the coaching staff in Red Raider Country, which includes defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch and head coach Joey McGuire.

“I love the guys on the staff, I love the guys on the team, I really feel like Lubbock has something real good cooking down there,” said Ledet Jr. “(Coach Blanchard) we really have a relationship probably more in the past I would say. We’re from the same home town but we’ve both been in this college process, so we really haven’t been talking much. He’s busy, I’m busy, but we have a good relationship. Him and my uncle, they’re real good friends. They grew up together, so our relationship is real good.”

Ledet Jr. can’t wait to hit the ground running with Fitch and McGuire.

“Coach Fitch and Coach McGuire, they are some really, really good guys,” expressed Ledet Jr. “They made it feel like home. It was a click right away, especially with coach Fitch. We have something in common. We both played basketball, so he said he can beat me on the court. We had a little debate about that. Coach McGuire, he was real fired up, which fired me up, honestly. I’m really just excited to get to work.”

Ledet Jr. was considering several opportunities from Big 12, SEC and Big Ten programs, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity at Texas Tech.

“I really just felt like this is the program that fits me best, fits my game. I wanna rush the passer. I wanna be versatile and put on tape that I’m a versatile player, so I feel like the Big 12 and Texas Tech is the best look for me,” he said.

In his career at Louisiana-Monroe, Ledet Jr. has played 1,113 defensive snaps and put up 75 tackles, 6 tackles-for-loss and 4 sacks.

Per PFF, his best season came in 2022, where he totaled 16 pressures, 11 hurries and 15 stops with a season grade of 68.6.