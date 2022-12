PHOTO FEATURE — St. Mary students learn about Christmas “worldly” Published 12:10 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Celebrating the birth of Jesus around the world in the library, in the days leading up to Christmas, St. Mary Catholic School PreK-3rd grade learned Christmas traditions, modes of transportation and a little geography. The adventure began with a flight to Italy to hear the tale of Old Befana. Travels continued to other worldly destinations.