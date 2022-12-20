HOOP WRAP: Pirates nip Mustangs in district opener Published 12:30 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

VIDOR — Riding the hot hand of guard Bryce Loftin, the Vidor Pirates captured their District 19-4A opener, downing the West Orange-Stark Mustangs 67-63 at Pirate Gym.

Loftin scorched the Mustangs defense for 33 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished off five assists.

Zander Lindsey had 11 points and snagged eight rebounds for the Pirates while Jose Guerrero contributed eight points and six assists.

Jamiekel Davis paced the Mustangs attack with 19 points and he grabbed eight rebounds and swiped four steals.

Orangefield boys

LAKE CHARLES – The Orangefield Bobcats traveled over the state lines and dropped a 70-64 decision to Fairview, Louisiana 70-64 at McNeese State University.

Jaden Scales led the Bobcats (12-4) with 16 points.

Pete Ragusa notched 15 points and had eight rebounds. Zane Wrinkle chimed in with 13 points and had five boards while Brayden Parker added 1o points, five rebounds and five steals.

Bridge City girls

BEAUMONT – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals snagged a 41-35 road victory over the Beaumont Legacy Lady Warriors.

Morgan Louvier led the Lady Cardinals with 13 points.

Whitney Cunningham chimed in with nine points, while Rylan Thornton led the team in rebounds and steals.

LC-M girls

LITTLE CYPRESS — The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears dropped a tough 84-39 decision to a powerful Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks squad.

Keylie Washburn led the Lady Bears with 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals.

Haley Fitzhugh contributed nine points, while Annabelle Fisher had six.

Orangefied girls

LUMBERTON – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats fell to the Lumberton Lady Raiders 44-34 at Raider Gym.

Harleigh Rawls paced the Lady Bobcats with 16 points.

Greenlea Oldham notched eight points, five rebounds and two steals. Brooklyn Waggoner collected six rebounds and five steals.