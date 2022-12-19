Texas gas prices fall 9.6 cents per gallon in last week; see what’s forecasted for the weekend Published 6:58 am Monday, December 19, 2022

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day, according to Patrick De Haan.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said while the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 37.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.

“While the declines for gasoline may fade, diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead,” De Haan said.

“Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $1.73/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.17/g, a difference of $2.44/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today.

The national average is down 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $2.75/g, down 10.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/g.

• San Antonio – $2.48/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.52/g.

• Austin – $2.53/g, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.58/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

December 19, 2021: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

December 19, 2020: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

December 19, 2019: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

December 19, 2018: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

December 19, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

December 19, 2016: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

December 19, 2015: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

December 19, 2014: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 19, 2013: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)

December 19, 2012: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)