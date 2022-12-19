Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist honored by City of Orange

Published 9:10 am Monday, December 19, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Photo courtesy of the City of Orange)

Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. proclaimed Saturday (Dec. 17) as Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Day in the City of Orange.

“The City of Orange extends congratulations and best wishes to the past and present members of the Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church congregation who have worked so faithfully and given so generously to make their dream of mortgage burning a reality,” a city statement read

