210 students graduate at Lamar State College Orange Fall '22 Commencement

Published 12:54 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Photo courtesy of Lamar State College Orange)

Lamar State College Orange held its Fall 2022 Graduation on Friday, December 16, 2022. The graduation was held at the Lutcher Theater for the Preforming Arts. 210 students graduated and 303 degrees were conferred.

President Tom Johnson served as the commencement speaker.

The graduates are listed below, starting with the honor graduates. 

HONOR GRADUATES

Summa Cum Laude (3.80 – 4.00 GPA)

Lacy Bell

Marcus Bernard

Emily Lynn Briggs

Kallie Aline Cardona

Tyler Donovan Comeaux

Tiffany Shea Cope

Rilee Jo Crouch

Rylie Lynn Dollar

Daniela Aletse Garcia

Breanna Leigh Guidry

Anayeli Alejandra Hernandez

Taylor N. Holden

Kayla Ailyn Ibarra

Jacquelyn Landwehr

Olivia Grace Leavings

Brianna Jade Lejeune

Matthew Blake Martin

Emily Frances Mazzagate

Kimonlyn Frederick Minor

Khirromy Mabel Atonal Morales

Victoria Kay Morgan

Ashley Nicole Perkins

Diana Ana Pham

Jeanny Marie Phillips

Kelsey Nicole Richard

Neeleigh Jordyn Smith

Leon Tovar

Victoria Alexis Varnado

Krystin Danyelle Williams

Amy Michelle Willis

Magna Cum Laude (3.65 – 3.79 GPA)

Katherine Faye Comeaux

Clayton Scott Eaves

LaDaysha Monae Jackson

Erica Marie Kuhn

Rosalynn Tanisha Lewis

Miguel Lucio

Kent Austin Michael

Brittany Sanchez Pena

Brittany Dawn Reece

Jarrod Ryan Samuels

Hayden Samuel Smith

Sara Leigh Tucker

Carlos Manuel Gutierrez Vilches

Cum Laude (3.5 – 3.64 GPA)

Renee Sadler Alexander

Jhavonne S. Alfred

Kinleigh Rene Balla

Chrislyn Elaine Burch

Jacoby Doilviae Crawford

Keyla Michele Damian

Joanna Marie Daspit

Voneishia Doucet

Lillie Marlana Fontenot

Elizabeth Marie Guillot

Tyler Leanne Hoppaugh

Alyssa Janay Johnson

Tenah Majorie Kennedy

Jessica Ruth Leibouvitz

Lauren Elizabeth Manton

Ayden Joseph Manuel

Daniel Fabian Perkins

Princess Joyce Rabago

Joel Robles

Joshua Dean Schmuck

Hannah Renee Story

CrysLynn Michelle Young

GRADUATES BY CITY

Abbeville, LA

Vocational Nursing
Kimonlyn Fredricka Minor, Certificate


Basile, LA

Vocational Nursing
Kimberly Kaye Goodley, Certificate

Beaumont

Communication
Taylor N. Holden, Associate of Arts

General Studies
Taylor N. Holden, Certificate; Georqual Leenique Tolliver, Certificate

Liberal Arts
Georqual Leenique Tolliver, Associate of Arts

Registered Nursing
Corina Barba, Associate of Applied Science; Hannah Renee Story, Associate of Applied Science

Vocational Nursing
Jennifer Nicole Eaglin, Certificate; Jennifer Ann Kindle, Certificate; Alexis Breanna McCloney, Certificate

Bell City, LA

General Studies
Sadie Devall, Certificate

Sociology
Sadie Devall, Associate of Arts

 

Bridge City

Business
Kayli Michelle James, Associate of Science; Joshua Dean Schmuck, Associate of Science

Business Management
Robert Charles Dominguez, Associate of Applied Science

Cybersecurity Specialist
Diana Ana Pham, Certificate

General Studies
Chrislyn Elaine Burch, Certificate; Kayli Michelle James, Certificate; Johnna Kay Lutz, Certificate; Joshua Dean Schmuck, Certificate; Spencer LaBrock Scogin, Certificate; Tommie Leigh Vercher, Certificate

Information Technology Support Assist Network Specialist
Diana Ana Pham, Certificate

Information Technology Support Assist Software Development
Diana Ana Pham, Certificate

Information Technology Support Specialist
Diana Ana Pham, Associate of Applied Science

Instrumentation
Rylan Dale Ply, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science

Liberal Arts
Spencer LaBrock Scogin, Associate of Arts

Natural Science
Brittany Dawn Reece, Associate of Science

Pharmacy Technology
Daniela Aletse Garcia, Certificate

Process Operating Technology
Blake Emmanuel Jimenez, Associate of Applied Science; Luke Joseph Mulholland, Associate of Applied Science; Joel Robles, Associate of Applied Science; Bryson Phillip Viator, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology
Blake Emmanuel Jimenez, Certificate; Luke Joseph Mulholland, Certificate; Joel Robles, Certificate; Bryson Phillip Viator, Certificate

Sociology
Tommie Leigh Vercher, Associate of Arts

Teaching
Chrislyn Elaine Burch, Associate of Arts

Vocational Nursing
Talynn Michale Western, Certificate

 

Bon Wier

Registered Nursing
Reanna Evette Bennett, Associate of Applied Science

Buna

Criminal Justice
Rosalynn Tanisha Lewis, Associate of Science

Cybersecurity Specialist
April Nicole Widner, Certificate

General Studies
Sydni Rose Henderson, Certificate; Rosalynn Tanisha Lewis, Certificate; Sara Leigh Tucker, Certificate

Process Operating Technology
Jessica Ruth Leibouvitz, Associate of Applied Science; Logan Hunter Odell, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology
Logan Hunter Odell, Certificate

Registered Nursing
Makayla Leeann Denby, Associate of Applied Science; Sara Leigh Tucker, Associate of Applied Science

Vocational Nursing
Bryana Marie Cusick, Certificate; Katy Denise Flanigan, Certificate; Jessie Lee Harris, Certificate; Chyna Leshay Westbrook, Certificate


Deweyville

Process Operating Technology
Stephen Matthew Williams, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology
Stephen Matthew Williams, Certificate

Dickinson

Instrumentation
Leon Tarver, Associate of Applied Science


Elton, LA

General Studies
Ashley Anne Shaw, Certificate

Liberal Arts
Ashley Anne Shaw, Associate of Arts

Registered Nursing
Ashley Anne Shaw, Associate of Applied Science

 

Evadale

General Studies
Mallory Celeste Whittington, Certificate

Liberal Arts
Mallory Celeste Whittington, Associate of Arts

 

Groves

Cybersecurity Specialist
Alexandra Renee Sadler, Certificate

Dental Assisting
Princess Joyce Rabago, Certificate

Instrumentation
Victoria Alexis Varnado, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science

Vocational Nursing
Kaitlyn Christopher Wolfe, Certificate

Houston

Business
Ericka Karisha Williams, Associate of Science; Amy Michelle Willis, Associate of Science

General Studies
Cade Michael Bonin, Certificate; Ericka Karisha Williams, Certificate; Amy Michelle Willis, Certificate

Registered Nursing
Jasmine Janee Allen, Associate of Applied Science

Sociology
Cade Michael Bonin, Associate of Arts


Jasper

General Studies
Ashlen Marie Thomas, Certificate

Liberal Arts
Ashlen Marie Thomas, Associate of Arts

Registered Nursing
Alyssa Janay Johnson, Associate of Applied Science

Kirbyville

Dental Assisting
Kaylee Ailyn Ibarra, Certificate; Brianna Jade Lejeune, Certificate

Registered Nursing
Racheal Ann Marshall, Associate of Applied Science

Kountze

Vocational Nursing
David Ray McCoy, Certificate


Lafayette, LA

General Studies
Shondria Williams Boutte, Certificate


Lake Charles, LA

Registered Nursing
Stephanie Lorraine Hill, Associate of Applied Science

Vocational Nursing
Jhavonne S. Alfred, Certificate; J’Shuna Danyale Babineaux, Certificate; Kenisha Jnae Fuller, Certificate; Tiffany Grace Joseph, Certificate; Roeisha Lamb, Certificate; Jacquelyn Landwehr, Certificate; Khirromy Mabel Atonal Morales, Certificate; Aaliyah Michelle Thomas, Certificate; Makayla Dion Thomas, Certificate

Livingston

General Studies
Lauren Elizabeth Manton, Certificate

Lumberton

General Studies
Ayden Joseph Manuel, Certificate

Registered Nursing
Lillie Marlana Fontenot, Associate of Applied Science; Tenah Marjorie Kennedy, Associate of Applied Science

Vocational Nursing
Brooke Madison Chance, Certificate; Kaitlyn Renee Kiefer, Certificate

Merryville, LA

Registered Nursing
Rachel Lopez Branch, Associate of Applied Science

Moss Bluff, LA

Vocational Nursing
Brittany Kiara Alfred, Certificate

Nederland

Dental Assisting
Erica Marie Kuhn, Certificate

Newton

Pre-Professional Health Science
Jacei Michelle Byerly, Associate of Science

Vocational Nursing
Shina Daniele Powers, Certificate

New Iberia, LA

Vocational Nursing
Voneishia Doucet, Certificate; LaDaysha Monae Jackson, Certificate

Orange

Business
Kammie Lynn Bazar, Associate of Science; Lacy Bell, Associate of Science; Phillip Mabry Block, Associate of Science; Alana Renea Craig, Associate of Science; Daniel Alexander Dorman, Associate of Science; Cole Blaiden Frost, Associate of Science; Olivia Grace Leavings, Associate of Science

Business Management
Cortnie Nicole Campbell, Associate of Applied Science; Jordan Ashley Jones, Associate of Applied Science

Computer Science
Tyler Donovan Comeaux, Associate of Science

Criminal Justice
James Dalton Wimberley, Associate of Science

Cybersecurity Specialist
James Dalton Wimberley, Certificate

EMT Basic
Jeremiah DaRon Lister, Certificate

General Studies
Michael Edward Andrews, Certificate; Carolyn Ann Aznavour, Certificate; Kammie Lynn Bazar, Certificate; Allysson Lynn Bean, Certificate; Lacy Bell, Certificate; Phillip Mabry Block, Certificate; Carrie Elizabeth Block, Certificate; Elizabeth Jeanette Boehme, Certificate; Emily Lynn Briggs, Certificate; Jordan Brianne Brown, Certificate; Tyler Donovan Comeaux, Certificate; Tiffany Shea Cope, Certificate; Robyn Karol Courmier, Certificate; Alana Renea Craig, Certificate ; Rilee Jo Crouch, Certificate; Rylie Lynn Dollar, Certificate; Logan Isaiah Lee Ellis, Certificate; Daniel Fabian Perkins, Certificate; Valyn Rose Faulk, Certificate; Cole Blaiden Frost, Certificate; Anayeli Alejandra Hernandez, Certificate; Inez Romain Hodge-Steverson, Certificate; Olivia Grace Leavings, Certificate; Shelby Nicole Major, Certificate; Katherine Elizabeth May, Certificate; Emily Frances Mazzagate, Certificate; Allison Kate Morphew, Certificate; Camden Phillip Morris, Certificate; Daniel Fabian Perkins, Certificate; Courtney Lenai Price, Certificate; Trace Allen Shannon, Certificate; Balie Dyana Slaughter, Certificate; Kaitlyn Renee Torbett, Certificate; Brendon Lee Waldrep, Certificate; Chelsea Marie Wiley, Certificate

Information Technology Support Assistant Networking Specialist
Justin Michael Ferguson, Certificate

Information Technology Support Assistant Software Development
Garret Jaden Birmingham, Certificate; Justin Michael Ferguson, Certificate; James Dalton Wimberley, Certificate

Information Technology Support Specialist
Justin Michael Ferguson, Associate of Applied Science; James Dalton Wimberley, Associate of Applied Science

Instrumentation
Marcus Bernard, Associate of Applied Science; Ashlea Renea Clark, Associate of Applied Science; Jacoby Doliviae Crawford, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Brayden Alan Lindner, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Matthew Blake Martin, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Krislyn Morgan Joiner McBryde, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Jacob Brandon Price, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Andy Lara, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Miguel Lucio, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science

Liberal Arts
Robyn Karol Courmier, Associate of Arts; Rilee Jo Crouch, Associate of Arts; Anayeli Alejandra Hernandez, Associate of Arts; Shelby Nicole Major, Associate of Arts; Katherine Elizabeth May, Associate of Arts; Emily Frances Mazzagate, Associate of Arts; Allison Kate Morphew, Associate of Arts; Daniel Fabian Perkins, Associate of Arts; Courtney Lenai Price, Associate of Arts; Chelsea Marie Wiley, Associate of Arts

Medical Assisting
Samuel Truncale, Certificate

Natural Science
Kaitlyn Renee Torbett, Associate of Science

Pharmacy Technology
Ikia Marnin Cole, Certificate; Victoria Kay Morgan, Certificate

Pre-Professional Health Science
Elizabeth Marie Guillot, Associate of Science

Process Operating Technology
Stephone Lawane Alphonse, Associate of Applied Science; Matthew Hunter Engle, Associate of Applied Science; Ryan Parker Ford, Associate of Applied Science; Gage Dakota Hutto, Associate of Applied Science; Courtney Lynn Cathey Ledezma, Associate of Applied Science; La’Porcha Sharday McCallum, Associate of Applied Science; Kent Austin Michael, Associate of Applied Science; Jeanny Marie Phillips, Associate of Applied Science; Jarrod Ryan Samuels, Associate of Applied Science; Ethan Tyler Tant, Associate of Applied Science; Quinton Ferlando Garrett, Associate of Applied Science; Leticia Moreno, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology
Stephone Lawane Alphonse, Certificate; Lydia Nicole Carter, Certificate; Matthew Hunter Engle, Certificate; Ryan Parker Ford, Certificate; Gage Dakota Hutto, Certificate; Courtney Lynn Cathey Ledezma, Certificate; La’Porcha Sharday McCallum, Certificate; Kent Austin Michael, Certificate; Jeanny Marie Phillips, Certificate; Joana Beavid Wesberry, Certificate; Quinton Ferlando Garrett, Certificate; Leticia Moreno, Certificate

Registered Nursing
Tiffany Shea Cope, Associate of Applied Science; Kirstie Marie Ellerbee, Associate of Applied Science; Ashley Grace Ply, Associate of Applied Science; Courtney Lenai Price, Associate of Applied Science; Keely Shaye Quebodeaux, Associate of Applied Science

Safety, Health, and Environment
Naomie Mae Journeay, Certificate

Sociology
Valyn Rose Faulk, Associate of Arts; Inez Romain Hodge-Steverson, Associate of Arts

Teaching

Rylie Lynn Dollar, Associate of Arts; Brendon Lee Waldrep, Associate of Arts

Vocational Nursing
Kayla Glorinique Brown, Certificate; Yhana Kiara Brown, Certificate; Brittany Nicole Fredregill, Certificate; Lazhia Nichele Grant, Certificate; Carlos Manuel Gutierrez Vilches, Certificate; Tammie Jeanean Minter, Certificate; Alaina Cameran Nicole Phillips, Certificate; McKenzie Marie Sheppard, Certificate; Danyale Trashae Thomas, Certificate; Krystin Danyelle Williams, Certificate

West Orange

Instrumentation
Carlos Juan Alan Paiz Bacon, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology
James B. Bukowsky, Certificate

General Studies
Taylor Renee Swarers, Certificate

Port Arthur

General Studies
Faith Jonee Johnson, Certificate

Instrumentation
Adriana Monique Drake, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science

Liberal Arts
Faith Jonee Johnson, Associate of Arts

Vocational Nursing
Keyla Michele Damian, Certificate

Ragley, LA

General Studies
Juanita Marie Braxton, Certificate

Sociology
Juanita Marie Braxton, Associate of Arts

Rosenberg

Vocational Nursing
Kaitlyn Blake Kaough, Certificate

Silsbee

Criminal Justice
Madison Nicole Brown, Associate of Science

General Studies
Madison Nicole Brown, Certificate; Jonah Christopher Chance, Certificate; Neeleigh Jordyn Smith, Certificate

Liberal Arts
Autumn Leanne Roundtree, Associate of Arts; Neeleigh Jordyn Smith, Associate of Arts

Registered Nursing
Angela Regina Rodriguez, Associate of Applied Science

Teaching
Daniel Clark Gilson, Associate of Arts

Vocational Nursing
Jessica Nicole Johnson, Certificate

Sulphur, LA

Registered Nursing
Lacy Cheyenne Trussell, Associate of Applied Science

Vocational Nursing
Tyler Leanne Hoppaugh, Certificate

Vidor

Business
Joanna Marie Daspit, Associate of Science; Erica Lee LeBlanc, Associate of Science; Jada Marie Osborne, Associate of Science; Randall Edd Winn, Associate of Science

Communication
Clayton Scott Eaves, Associate of Arts

Cybersecurity Specialist
Allen Christopher Comeaux, Certificate; Anna Jacqualine Rainwater, Certificate

Dental Assisting
Breanna Leigh Guidry, Certificate; Kelsey Nicole Richard, Certificate

General Studies
Kinleigh Rene Balla, Certificate; Kailie Aline Cardona, Certificate; Joanna Marie Daspit, Certificate; Clayton Scott Eaves, Certificate; Tenay Leann Jenkins, Certificate; Erica Lee LeBlanc, Certificate; Kiersten Alexis McGlothlin, Certificate; Makynna Renee Morse, Certificate; Brittany Sanchez Pena, Certificate; Randall Edd Winn, Certificate

Information Technology Support Assistant Software Development
Allen Christopher Comeaux, Certificate

Information Technology Support Specialist
Allen Christopher Comeaux, Associate of Applied Science

Instrumentation
Alisha Nicole Cleveland, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science

Liberal Arts
Kinleigh Rene Balla, Associate of Arts; Kailie Aline Cardona, Associate of Arts; Tenay Leann Jenkins, Associate of Arts; Kiersten Alexis McGlothlin, Associate of Arts; Selena Evelyn West, Associate of Arts

 

Real Estate Management
Brittney Leigh Wilson, Certificate

Registered Nursing
Katherine Faye Comeaux, Associate of Applied Science; Emmaly Illene Grantham, Associate of Applied Science; Cierra Nicole Kirkgard, Associate of Applied Science; Jenna Alexis Marshall, Associate of Applied Science; CrysLynn Michelle Young, Associate of Applied Science

Teaching
Makynna Renee Morse, Associate of Arts

Vocational Nursing
Kelsi Ann Aiena, Certificate; Kayla Oleta Brack, Certificate; Meagan Chyiann Garner, Certificate; Krista Rene Spoonemore, Certificate; Shailee Cherie Stroud, Certificate

Vinton, LA

Process Operating Technology
Ashley N. Perkins, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology
Ashley N. Perkins, Certificate

Westlake, LA

Vocational Nursing
Angelica Marie Coffel, Certificate; Jacqueline Marie Manuel, Certificate; Bradshaneka Lashone Thomas, Certificate

Winnie

Instrumentation
Hayden Samuel Smith, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science

