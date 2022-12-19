210 students graduate at Lamar State College Orange Fall ‘22 Commencement
Published 12:54 pm Monday, December 19, 2022
Lamar State College Orange held its Fall 2022 Graduation on Friday, December 16, 2022. The graduation was held at the Lutcher Theater for the Preforming Arts. 210 students graduated and 303 degrees were conferred.
President Tom Johnson served as the commencement speaker.
The graduates are listed below, starting with the honor graduates.
HONOR GRADUATES
Summa Cum Laude (3.80 – 4.00 GPA)
Lacy Bell
Marcus Bernard
Emily Lynn Briggs
Kallie Aline Cardona
Tyler Donovan Comeaux
Tiffany Shea Cope
Rilee Jo Crouch
Rylie Lynn Dollar
Daniela Aletse Garcia
Breanna Leigh Guidry
Anayeli Alejandra Hernandez
Taylor N. Holden
Kayla Ailyn Ibarra
Jacquelyn Landwehr
Olivia Grace Leavings
Brianna Jade Lejeune
Matthew Blake Martin
Emily Frances Mazzagate
Kimonlyn Frederick Minor
Khirromy Mabel Atonal Morales
Victoria Kay Morgan
Ashley Nicole Perkins
Diana Ana Pham
Jeanny Marie Phillips
Kelsey Nicole Richard
Neeleigh Jordyn Smith
Leon Tovar
Victoria Alexis Varnado
Krystin Danyelle Williams
Amy Michelle Willis
Magna Cum Laude (3.65 – 3.79 GPA)
Katherine Faye Comeaux
Clayton Scott Eaves
LaDaysha Monae Jackson
Erica Marie Kuhn
Rosalynn Tanisha Lewis
Miguel Lucio
Kent Austin Michael
Brittany Sanchez Pena
Brittany Dawn Reece
Jarrod Ryan Samuels
Hayden Samuel Smith
Sara Leigh Tucker
Carlos Manuel Gutierrez Vilches
Cum Laude (3.5 – 3.64 GPA)
Renee Sadler Alexander
Jhavonne S. Alfred
Kinleigh Rene Balla
Chrislyn Elaine Burch
Jacoby Doilviae Crawford
Keyla Michele Damian
Joanna Marie Daspit
Voneishia Doucet
Lillie Marlana Fontenot
Elizabeth Marie Guillot
Tyler Leanne Hoppaugh
Alyssa Janay Johnson
Tenah Majorie Kennedy
Jessica Ruth Leibouvitz
Lauren Elizabeth Manton
Ayden Joseph Manuel
Daniel Fabian Perkins
Princess Joyce Rabago
Joel Robles
Joshua Dean Schmuck
Hannah Renee Story
CrysLynn Michelle Young
GRADUATES BY CITY
Abbeville, LA
Vocational Nursing
Kimonlyn Fredricka Minor, Certificate
Basile, LA
Vocational Nursing
Kimberly Kaye Goodley, Certificate
Beaumont
Communication
Taylor N. Holden, Associate of Arts
General Studies
Taylor N. Holden, Certificate; Georqual Leenique Tolliver, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Georqual Leenique Tolliver, Associate of Arts
Registered Nursing
Corina Barba, Associate of Applied Science; Hannah Renee Story, Associate of Applied Science
Vocational Nursing
Jennifer Nicole Eaglin, Certificate; Jennifer Ann Kindle, Certificate; Alexis Breanna McCloney, Certificate
Bell City, LA
General Studies
Sadie Devall, Certificate
Sociology
Sadie Devall, Associate of Arts
Bridge City
Business
Kayli Michelle James, Associate of Science; Joshua Dean Schmuck, Associate of Science
Business Management
Robert Charles Dominguez, Associate of Applied Science
Cybersecurity Specialist
Diana Ana Pham, Certificate
General Studies
Chrislyn Elaine Burch, Certificate; Kayli Michelle James, Certificate; Johnna Kay Lutz, Certificate; Joshua Dean Schmuck, Certificate; Spencer LaBrock Scogin, Certificate; Tommie Leigh Vercher, Certificate
Information Technology Support Assist Network Specialist
Diana Ana Pham, Certificate
Information Technology Support Assist Software Development
Diana Ana Pham, Certificate
Information Technology Support Specialist
Diana Ana Pham, Associate of Applied Science
Instrumentation
Rylan Dale Ply, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science
Liberal Arts
Spencer LaBrock Scogin, Associate of Arts
Natural Science
Brittany Dawn Reece, Associate of Science
Pharmacy Technology
Daniela Aletse Garcia, Certificate
Process Operating Technology
Blake Emmanuel Jimenez, Associate of Applied Science; Luke Joseph Mulholland, Associate of Applied Science; Joel Robles, Associate of Applied Science; Bryson Phillip Viator, Associate of Applied Science
Process Technology
Blake Emmanuel Jimenez, Certificate; Luke Joseph Mulholland, Certificate; Joel Robles, Certificate; Bryson Phillip Viator, Certificate
Sociology
Tommie Leigh Vercher, Associate of Arts
Teaching
Chrislyn Elaine Burch, Associate of Arts
Vocational Nursing
Talynn Michale Western, Certificate
Bon Wier
Registered Nursing
Reanna Evette Bennett, Associate of Applied Science
Buna
Criminal Justice
Rosalynn Tanisha Lewis, Associate of Science
Cybersecurity Specialist
April Nicole Widner, Certificate
General Studies
Sydni Rose Henderson, Certificate; Rosalynn Tanisha Lewis, Certificate; Sara Leigh Tucker, Certificate
Process Operating Technology
Jessica Ruth Leibouvitz, Associate of Applied Science; Logan Hunter Odell, Associate of Applied Science
Process Technology
Logan Hunter Odell, Certificate
Registered Nursing
Makayla Leeann Denby, Associate of Applied Science; Sara Leigh Tucker, Associate of Applied Science
Vocational Nursing
Bryana Marie Cusick, Certificate; Katy Denise Flanigan, Certificate; Jessie Lee Harris, Certificate; Chyna Leshay Westbrook, Certificate
Deweyville
Process Operating Technology
Stephen Matthew Williams, Associate of Applied Science
Process Technology
Stephen Matthew Williams, Certificate
Dickinson
Instrumentation
Leon Tarver, Associate of Applied Science
Elton, LA
General Studies
Ashley Anne Shaw, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Ashley Anne Shaw, Associate of Arts
Registered Nursing
Ashley Anne Shaw, Associate of Applied Science
Evadale
General Studies
Mallory Celeste Whittington, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Mallory Celeste Whittington, Associate of Arts
Groves
Cybersecurity Specialist
Alexandra Renee Sadler, Certificate
Dental Assisting
Princess Joyce Rabago, Certificate
Instrumentation
Victoria Alexis Varnado, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science
Vocational Nursing
Kaitlyn Christopher Wolfe, Certificate
Houston
Business
Ericka Karisha Williams, Associate of Science; Amy Michelle Willis, Associate of Science
General Studies
Cade Michael Bonin, Certificate; Ericka Karisha Williams, Certificate; Amy Michelle Willis, Certificate
Registered Nursing
Jasmine Janee Allen, Associate of Applied Science
Sociology
Cade Michael Bonin, Associate of Arts
Jasper
General Studies
Ashlen Marie Thomas, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Ashlen Marie Thomas, Associate of Arts
Registered Nursing
Alyssa Janay Johnson, Associate of Applied Science
Kirbyville
Dental Assisting
Kaylee Ailyn Ibarra, Certificate; Brianna Jade Lejeune, Certificate
Registered Nursing
Racheal Ann Marshall, Associate of Applied Science
Kountze
Vocational Nursing
David Ray McCoy, Certificate
Lafayette, LA
General Studies
Shondria Williams Boutte, Certificate
Lake Charles, LA
Registered Nursing
Stephanie Lorraine Hill, Associate of Applied Science
Vocational Nursing
Jhavonne S. Alfred, Certificate; J’Shuna Danyale Babineaux, Certificate; Kenisha Jnae Fuller, Certificate; Tiffany Grace Joseph, Certificate; Roeisha Lamb, Certificate; Jacquelyn Landwehr, Certificate; Khirromy Mabel Atonal Morales, Certificate; Aaliyah Michelle Thomas, Certificate; Makayla Dion Thomas, Certificate
Livingston
General Studies
Lauren Elizabeth Manton, Certificate
Lumberton
General Studies
Ayden Joseph Manuel, Certificate
Registered Nursing
Lillie Marlana Fontenot, Associate of Applied Science; Tenah Marjorie Kennedy, Associate of Applied Science
Vocational Nursing
Brooke Madison Chance, Certificate; Kaitlyn Renee Kiefer, Certificate
Merryville, LA
Registered Nursing
Rachel Lopez Branch, Associate of Applied Science
Moss Bluff, LA
Vocational Nursing
Brittany Kiara Alfred, Certificate
Nederland
Dental Assisting
Erica Marie Kuhn, Certificate
Newton
Pre-Professional Health Science
Jacei Michelle Byerly, Associate of Science
Vocational Nursing
Shina Daniele Powers, Certificate
New Iberia, LA
Vocational Nursing
Voneishia Doucet, Certificate; LaDaysha Monae Jackson, Certificate
Orange
Business
Kammie Lynn Bazar, Associate of Science; Lacy Bell, Associate of Science; Phillip Mabry Block, Associate of Science; Alana Renea Craig, Associate of Science; Daniel Alexander Dorman, Associate of Science; Cole Blaiden Frost, Associate of Science; Olivia Grace Leavings, Associate of Science
Business Management
Cortnie Nicole Campbell, Associate of Applied Science; Jordan Ashley Jones, Associate of Applied Science
Computer Science
Tyler Donovan Comeaux, Associate of Science
Criminal Justice
James Dalton Wimberley, Associate of Science
Cybersecurity Specialist
James Dalton Wimberley, Certificate
EMT Basic
Jeremiah DaRon Lister, Certificate
General Studies
Michael Edward Andrews, Certificate; Carolyn Ann Aznavour, Certificate; Kammie Lynn Bazar, Certificate; Allysson Lynn Bean, Certificate; Lacy Bell, Certificate; Phillip Mabry Block, Certificate; Carrie Elizabeth Block, Certificate; Elizabeth Jeanette Boehme, Certificate; Emily Lynn Briggs, Certificate; Jordan Brianne Brown, Certificate; Tyler Donovan Comeaux, Certificate; Tiffany Shea Cope, Certificate; Robyn Karol Courmier, Certificate; Alana Renea Craig, Certificate ; Rilee Jo Crouch, Certificate; Rylie Lynn Dollar, Certificate; Logan Isaiah Lee Ellis, Certificate; Daniel Fabian Perkins, Certificate; Valyn Rose Faulk, Certificate; Cole Blaiden Frost, Certificate; Anayeli Alejandra Hernandez, Certificate; Inez Romain Hodge-Steverson, Certificate; Olivia Grace Leavings, Certificate; Shelby Nicole Major, Certificate; Katherine Elizabeth May, Certificate; Emily Frances Mazzagate, Certificate; Allison Kate Morphew, Certificate; Camden Phillip Morris, Certificate; Daniel Fabian Perkins, Certificate; Courtney Lenai Price, Certificate; Trace Allen Shannon, Certificate; Balie Dyana Slaughter, Certificate; Kaitlyn Renee Torbett, Certificate; Brendon Lee Waldrep, Certificate; Chelsea Marie Wiley, Certificate
Information Technology Support Assistant Networking Specialist
Justin Michael Ferguson, Certificate
Information Technology Support Assistant Software Development
Garret Jaden Birmingham, Certificate; Justin Michael Ferguson, Certificate; James Dalton Wimberley, Certificate
Information Technology Support Specialist
Justin Michael Ferguson, Associate of Applied Science; James Dalton Wimberley, Associate of Applied Science
Instrumentation
Marcus Bernard, Associate of Applied Science; Ashlea Renea Clark, Associate of Applied Science; Jacoby Doliviae Crawford, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Brayden Alan Lindner, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Matthew Blake Martin, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Krislyn Morgan Joiner McBryde, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Jacob Brandon Price, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Andy Lara, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Miguel Lucio, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science
Liberal Arts
Robyn Karol Courmier, Associate of Arts; Rilee Jo Crouch, Associate of Arts; Anayeli Alejandra Hernandez, Associate of Arts; Shelby Nicole Major, Associate of Arts; Katherine Elizabeth May, Associate of Arts; Emily Frances Mazzagate, Associate of Arts; Allison Kate Morphew, Associate of Arts; Daniel Fabian Perkins, Associate of Arts; Courtney Lenai Price, Associate of Arts; Chelsea Marie Wiley, Associate of Arts
Medical Assisting
Samuel Truncale, Certificate
Natural Science
Kaitlyn Renee Torbett, Associate of Science
Pharmacy Technology
Ikia Marnin Cole, Certificate; Victoria Kay Morgan, Certificate
Pre-Professional Health Science
Elizabeth Marie Guillot, Associate of Science
Process Operating Technology
Stephone Lawane Alphonse, Associate of Applied Science; Matthew Hunter Engle, Associate of Applied Science; Ryan Parker Ford, Associate of Applied Science; Gage Dakota Hutto, Associate of Applied Science; Courtney Lynn Cathey Ledezma, Associate of Applied Science; La’Porcha Sharday McCallum, Associate of Applied Science; Kent Austin Michael, Associate of Applied Science; Jeanny Marie Phillips, Associate of Applied Science; Jarrod Ryan Samuels, Associate of Applied Science; Ethan Tyler Tant, Associate of Applied Science; Quinton Ferlando Garrett, Associate of Applied Science; Leticia Moreno, Associate of Applied Science
Process Technology
Stephone Lawane Alphonse, Certificate; Lydia Nicole Carter, Certificate; Matthew Hunter Engle, Certificate; Ryan Parker Ford, Certificate; Gage Dakota Hutto, Certificate; Courtney Lynn Cathey Ledezma, Certificate; La’Porcha Sharday McCallum, Certificate; Kent Austin Michael, Certificate; Jeanny Marie Phillips, Certificate; Joana Beavid Wesberry, Certificate; Quinton Ferlando Garrett, Certificate; Leticia Moreno, Certificate
Registered Nursing
Tiffany Shea Cope, Associate of Applied Science; Kirstie Marie Ellerbee, Associate of Applied Science; Ashley Grace Ply, Associate of Applied Science; Courtney Lenai Price, Associate of Applied Science; Keely Shaye Quebodeaux, Associate of Applied Science
Safety, Health, and Environment
Naomie Mae Journeay, Certificate
Sociology
Valyn Rose Faulk, Associate of Arts; Inez Romain Hodge-Steverson, Associate of Arts
Teaching
Rylie Lynn Dollar, Associate of Arts; Brendon Lee Waldrep, Associate of Arts
Vocational Nursing
Kayla Glorinique Brown, Certificate; Yhana Kiara Brown, Certificate; Brittany Nicole Fredregill, Certificate; Lazhia Nichele Grant, Certificate; Carlos Manuel Gutierrez Vilches, Certificate; Tammie Jeanean Minter, Certificate; Alaina Cameran Nicole Phillips, Certificate; McKenzie Marie Sheppard, Certificate; Danyale Trashae Thomas, Certificate; Krystin Danyelle Williams, Certificate
West Orange
Instrumentation
Carlos Juan Alan Paiz Bacon, Associate of Applied Science
Process Technology
James B. Bukowsky, Certificate
General Studies
Taylor Renee Swarers, Certificate
Port Arthur
General Studies
Faith Jonee Johnson, Certificate
Instrumentation
Adriana Monique Drake, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science
Liberal Arts
Faith Jonee Johnson, Associate of Arts
Vocational Nursing
Keyla Michele Damian, Certificate
Ragley, LA
General Studies
Juanita Marie Braxton, Certificate
Sociology
Juanita Marie Braxton, Associate of Arts
Rosenberg
Vocational Nursing
Kaitlyn Blake Kaough, Certificate
Silsbee
Criminal Justice
Madison Nicole Brown, Associate of Science
General Studies
Madison Nicole Brown, Certificate; Jonah Christopher Chance, Certificate; Neeleigh Jordyn Smith, Certificate
Liberal Arts
Autumn Leanne Roundtree, Associate of Arts; Neeleigh Jordyn Smith, Associate of Arts
Registered Nursing
Angela Regina Rodriguez, Associate of Applied Science
Teaching
Daniel Clark Gilson, Associate of Arts
Vocational Nursing
Jessica Nicole Johnson, Certificate
Sulphur, LA
Registered Nursing
Lacy Cheyenne Trussell, Associate of Applied Science
Vocational Nursing
Tyler Leanne Hoppaugh, Certificate
Vidor
Business
Joanna Marie Daspit, Associate of Science; Erica Lee LeBlanc, Associate of Science; Jada Marie Osborne, Associate of Science; Randall Edd Winn, Associate of Science
Communication
Clayton Scott Eaves, Associate of Arts
Cybersecurity Specialist
Allen Christopher Comeaux, Certificate; Anna Jacqualine Rainwater, Certificate
Dental Assisting
Breanna Leigh Guidry, Certificate; Kelsey Nicole Richard, Certificate
General Studies
Kinleigh Rene Balla, Certificate; Kailie Aline Cardona, Certificate; Joanna Marie Daspit, Certificate; Clayton Scott Eaves, Certificate; Tenay Leann Jenkins, Certificate; Erica Lee LeBlanc, Certificate; Kiersten Alexis McGlothlin, Certificate; Makynna Renee Morse, Certificate; Brittany Sanchez Pena, Certificate; Randall Edd Winn, Certificate
Information Technology Support Assistant Software Development
Allen Christopher Comeaux, Certificate
Information Technology Support Specialist
Allen Christopher Comeaux, Associate of Applied Science
Instrumentation
Alisha Nicole Cleveland, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science
Liberal Arts
Kinleigh Rene Balla, Associate of Arts; Kailie Aline Cardona, Associate of Arts; Tenay Leann Jenkins, Associate of Arts; Kiersten Alexis McGlothlin, Associate of Arts; Selena Evelyn West, Associate of Arts
Real Estate Management
Brittney Leigh Wilson, Certificate
Registered Nursing
Katherine Faye Comeaux, Associate of Applied Science; Emmaly Illene Grantham, Associate of Applied Science; Cierra Nicole Kirkgard, Associate of Applied Science; Jenna Alexis Marshall, Associate of Applied Science; CrysLynn Michelle Young, Associate of Applied Science
Teaching
Makynna Renee Morse, Associate of Arts
Vocational Nursing
Kelsi Ann Aiena, Certificate; Kayla Oleta Brack, Certificate; Meagan Chyiann Garner, Certificate; Krista Rene Spoonemore, Certificate; Shailee Cherie Stroud, Certificate
Vinton, LA
Process Operating Technology
Ashley N. Perkins, Associate of Applied Science
Process Technology
Ashley N. Perkins, Certificate
Westlake, LA
Vocational Nursing
Angelica Marie Coffel, Certificate; Jacqueline Marie Manuel, Certificate; Bradshaneka Lashone Thomas, Certificate
Winnie
Instrumentation
Hayden Samuel Smith, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science