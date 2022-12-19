210 students graduate at Lamar State College Orange Fall ‘22 Commencement Published 12:54 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

Lamar State College Orange held its Fall 2022 Graduation on Friday, December 16, 2022. The graduation was held at the Lutcher Theater for the Preforming Arts. 210 students graduated and 303 degrees were conferred.

President Tom Johnson served as the commencement speaker.

The graduates are listed below, starting with the honor graduates.

HONOR GRADUATES

Summa Cum Laude (3.80 – 4.00 GPA)

Lacy Bell

Marcus Bernard

Emily Lynn Briggs

Kallie Aline Cardona

Tyler Donovan Comeaux

Tiffany Shea Cope

Rilee Jo Crouch

Rylie Lynn Dollar

Daniela Aletse Garcia

Breanna Leigh Guidry

Anayeli Alejandra Hernandez

Taylor N. Holden

Kayla Ailyn Ibarra

Jacquelyn Landwehr

Olivia Grace Leavings

Brianna Jade Lejeune

Matthew Blake Martin

Emily Frances Mazzagate

Kimonlyn Frederick Minor

Khirromy Mabel Atonal Morales

Victoria Kay Morgan

Ashley Nicole Perkins

Diana Ana Pham

Jeanny Marie Phillips

Kelsey Nicole Richard

Neeleigh Jordyn Smith

Leon Tovar

Victoria Alexis Varnado

Krystin Danyelle Williams

Amy Michelle Willis

Magna Cum Laude (3.65 – 3.79 GPA)

Katherine Faye Comeaux

Clayton Scott Eaves

LaDaysha Monae Jackson

Erica Marie Kuhn

Rosalynn Tanisha Lewis

Miguel Lucio

Kent Austin Michael

Brittany Sanchez Pena

Brittany Dawn Reece

Jarrod Ryan Samuels

Hayden Samuel Smith

Sara Leigh Tucker

Carlos Manuel Gutierrez Vilches

Cum Laude (3.5 – 3.64 GPA)

Renee Sadler Alexander

Jhavonne S. Alfred

Kinleigh Rene Balla

Chrislyn Elaine Burch

Jacoby Doilviae Crawford

Keyla Michele Damian

Joanna Marie Daspit

Voneishia Doucet

Lillie Marlana Fontenot

Elizabeth Marie Guillot

Tyler Leanne Hoppaugh

Alyssa Janay Johnson

Tenah Majorie Kennedy

Jessica Ruth Leibouvitz

Lauren Elizabeth Manton

Ayden Joseph Manuel

Daniel Fabian Perkins

Princess Joyce Rabago

Joel Robles

Joshua Dean Schmuck

Hannah Renee Story

CrysLynn Michelle Young

GRADUATES BY CITY

Abbeville, LA

Vocational Nursing

Kimonlyn Fredricka Minor, Certificate



Basile, LA

Vocational Nursing

Kimberly Kaye Goodley, Certificate

Beaumont

Communication

Taylor N. Holden, Associate of Arts

General Studies

Taylor N. Holden, Certificate; Georqual Leenique Tolliver, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Georqual Leenique Tolliver, Associate of Arts

Registered Nursing

Corina Barba, Associate of Applied Science; Hannah Renee Story, Associate of Applied Science

Vocational Nursing

Jennifer Nicole Eaglin, Certificate; Jennifer Ann Kindle, Certificate; Alexis Breanna McCloney, Certificate

Bell City, LA

General Studies

Sadie Devall, Certificate

Sociology

Sadie Devall, Associate of Arts

Bridge City

Business

Kayli Michelle James, Associate of Science; Joshua Dean Schmuck, Associate of Science

Business Management

Robert Charles Dominguez, Associate of Applied Science

Cybersecurity Specialist

Diana Ana Pham, Certificate

General Studies

Chrislyn Elaine Burch, Certificate; Kayli Michelle James, Certificate; Johnna Kay Lutz, Certificate; Joshua Dean Schmuck, Certificate; Spencer LaBrock Scogin, Certificate; Tommie Leigh Vercher, Certificate

Information Technology Support Assist Network Specialist

Diana Ana Pham, Certificate

Information Technology Support Assist Software Development

Diana Ana Pham, Certificate

Information Technology Support Specialist

Diana Ana Pham, Associate of Applied Science

Instrumentation

Rylan Dale Ply, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science

Liberal Arts

Spencer LaBrock Scogin, Associate of Arts

Natural Science

Brittany Dawn Reece, Associate of Science

Pharmacy Technology

Daniela Aletse Garcia, Certificate

Process Operating Technology

Blake Emmanuel Jimenez, Associate of Applied Science; Luke Joseph Mulholland, Associate of Applied Science; Joel Robles, Associate of Applied Science; Bryson Phillip Viator, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology

Blake Emmanuel Jimenez, Certificate; Luke Joseph Mulholland, Certificate; Joel Robles, Certificate; Bryson Phillip Viator, Certificate

Sociology

Tommie Leigh Vercher, Associate of Arts

Teaching

Chrislyn Elaine Burch, Associate of Arts

Vocational Nursing

Talynn Michale Western, Certificate

Bon Wier

Registered Nursing

Reanna Evette Bennett, Associate of Applied Science

Buna

Criminal Justice

Rosalynn Tanisha Lewis, Associate of Science

Cybersecurity Specialist

April Nicole Widner, Certificate

General Studies

Sydni Rose Henderson, Certificate; Rosalynn Tanisha Lewis, Certificate; Sara Leigh Tucker, Certificate

Process Operating Technology

Jessica Ruth Leibouvitz, Associate of Applied Science; Logan Hunter Odell, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology

Logan Hunter Odell, Certificate

Registered Nursing

Makayla Leeann Denby, Associate of Applied Science; Sara Leigh Tucker, Associate of Applied Science

Vocational Nursing

Bryana Marie Cusick, Certificate; Katy Denise Flanigan, Certificate; Jessie Lee Harris, Certificate; Chyna Leshay Westbrook, Certificate



Deweyville

Process Operating Technology

Stephen Matthew Williams, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology

Stephen Matthew Williams, Certificate

Dickinson

Instrumentation

Leon Tarver, Associate of Applied Science



Elton, LA

General Studies

Ashley Anne Shaw, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Ashley Anne Shaw, Associate of Arts

Registered Nursing

Ashley Anne Shaw, Associate of Applied Science

Evadale

General Studies

Mallory Celeste Whittington, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Mallory Celeste Whittington, Associate of Arts

Groves

Cybersecurity Specialist

Alexandra Renee Sadler, Certificate

Dental Assisting

Princess Joyce Rabago, Certificate

Instrumentation

Victoria Alexis Varnado, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science

Vocational Nursing

Kaitlyn Christopher Wolfe, Certificate

Houston

Business

Ericka Karisha Williams, Associate of Science; Amy Michelle Willis, Associate of Science

General Studies

Cade Michael Bonin, Certificate; Ericka Karisha Williams, Certificate; Amy Michelle Willis, Certificate

Registered Nursing

Jasmine Janee Allen, Associate of Applied Science

Sociology

Cade Michael Bonin, Associate of Arts



Jasper

General Studies

Ashlen Marie Thomas, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Ashlen Marie Thomas, Associate of Arts

Registered Nursing

Alyssa Janay Johnson, Associate of Applied Science

Kirbyville

Dental Assisting

Kaylee Ailyn Ibarra, Certificate; Brianna Jade Lejeune, Certificate

Registered Nursing

Racheal Ann Marshall, Associate of Applied Science

Kountze

Vocational Nursing

David Ray McCoy, Certificate



Lafayette, LA

General Studies

Shondria Williams Boutte, Certificate



Lake Charles, LA

Registered Nursing

Stephanie Lorraine Hill, Associate of Applied Science

Vocational Nursing

Jhavonne S. Alfred, Certificate; J’Shuna Danyale Babineaux, Certificate; Kenisha Jnae Fuller, Certificate; Tiffany Grace Joseph, Certificate; Roeisha Lamb, Certificate; Jacquelyn Landwehr, Certificate; Khirromy Mabel Atonal Morales, Certificate; Aaliyah Michelle Thomas, Certificate; Makayla Dion Thomas, Certificate

Livingston

General Studies

Lauren Elizabeth Manton, Certificate

Lumberton

General Studies

Ayden Joseph Manuel, Certificate

Registered Nursing

Lillie Marlana Fontenot, Associate of Applied Science; Tenah Marjorie Kennedy, Associate of Applied Science

Vocational Nursing

Brooke Madison Chance, Certificate; Kaitlyn Renee Kiefer, Certificate

Merryville, LA

Registered Nursing

Rachel Lopez Branch, Associate of Applied Science

Moss Bluff, LA

Vocational Nursing

Brittany Kiara Alfred, Certificate

Nederland

Dental Assisting

Erica Marie Kuhn, Certificate

Newton

Pre-Professional Health Science

Jacei Michelle Byerly, Associate of Science

Vocational Nursing

Shina Daniele Powers, Certificate

New Iberia, LA

Vocational Nursing

Voneishia Doucet, Certificate; LaDaysha Monae Jackson, Certificate

Orange

Business

Kammie Lynn Bazar, Associate of Science; Lacy Bell, Associate of Science; Phillip Mabry Block, Associate of Science; Alana Renea Craig, Associate of Science; Daniel Alexander Dorman, Associate of Science; Cole Blaiden Frost, Associate of Science; Olivia Grace Leavings, Associate of Science

Business Management

Cortnie Nicole Campbell, Associate of Applied Science; Jordan Ashley Jones, Associate of Applied Science

Computer Science

Tyler Donovan Comeaux, Associate of Science

Criminal Justice

James Dalton Wimberley, Associate of Science

Cybersecurity Specialist

James Dalton Wimberley, Certificate

EMT Basic

Jeremiah DaRon Lister, Certificate

General Studies

Michael Edward Andrews, Certificate; Carolyn Ann Aznavour, Certificate; Kammie Lynn Bazar, Certificate; Allysson Lynn Bean, Certificate; Lacy Bell, Certificate; Phillip Mabry Block, Certificate; Carrie Elizabeth Block, Certificate; Elizabeth Jeanette Boehme, Certificate; Emily Lynn Briggs, Certificate; Jordan Brianne Brown, Certificate; Tyler Donovan Comeaux, Certificate; Tiffany Shea Cope, Certificate; Robyn Karol Courmier, Certificate; Alana Renea Craig, Certificate ; Rilee Jo Crouch, Certificate; Rylie Lynn Dollar, Certificate; Logan Isaiah Lee Ellis, Certificate; Daniel Fabian Perkins, Certificate; Valyn Rose Faulk, Certificate; Cole Blaiden Frost, Certificate; Anayeli Alejandra Hernandez, Certificate; Inez Romain Hodge-Steverson, Certificate; Olivia Grace Leavings, Certificate; Shelby Nicole Major, Certificate; Katherine Elizabeth May, Certificate; Emily Frances Mazzagate, Certificate; Allison Kate Morphew, Certificate; Camden Phillip Morris, Certificate; Daniel Fabian Perkins, Certificate; Courtney Lenai Price, Certificate; Trace Allen Shannon, Certificate; Balie Dyana Slaughter, Certificate; Kaitlyn Renee Torbett, Certificate; Brendon Lee Waldrep, Certificate; Chelsea Marie Wiley, Certificate

Information Technology Support Assistant Networking Specialist

Justin Michael Ferguson, Certificate

Information Technology Support Assistant Software Development

Garret Jaden Birmingham, Certificate; Justin Michael Ferguson, Certificate; James Dalton Wimberley, Certificate

Information Technology Support Specialist

Justin Michael Ferguson, Associate of Applied Science; James Dalton Wimberley, Associate of Applied Science

Instrumentation

Marcus Bernard, Associate of Applied Science; Ashlea Renea Clark, Associate of Applied Science; Jacoby Doliviae Crawford, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Brayden Alan Lindner, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Matthew Blake Martin, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Krislyn Morgan Joiner McBryde, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Jacob Brandon Price, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Andy Lara, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science; Miguel Lucio, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science

Liberal Arts

Robyn Karol Courmier, Associate of Arts; Rilee Jo Crouch, Associate of Arts; Anayeli Alejandra Hernandez, Associate of Arts; Shelby Nicole Major, Associate of Arts; Katherine Elizabeth May, Associate of Arts; Emily Frances Mazzagate, Associate of Arts; Allison Kate Morphew, Associate of Arts; Daniel Fabian Perkins, Associate of Arts; Courtney Lenai Price, Associate of Arts; Chelsea Marie Wiley, Associate of Arts

Medical Assisting

Samuel Truncale, Certificate

Natural Science

Kaitlyn Renee Torbett, Associate of Science

Pharmacy Technology

Ikia Marnin Cole, Certificate; Victoria Kay Morgan, Certificate

Pre-Professional Health Science

Elizabeth Marie Guillot, Associate of Science

Process Operating Technology

Stephone Lawane Alphonse, Associate of Applied Science; Matthew Hunter Engle, Associate of Applied Science; Ryan Parker Ford, Associate of Applied Science; Gage Dakota Hutto, Associate of Applied Science; Courtney Lynn Cathey Ledezma, Associate of Applied Science; La’Porcha Sharday McCallum, Associate of Applied Science; Kent Austin Michael, Associate of Applied Science; Jeanny Marie Phillips, Associate of Applied Science; Jarrod Ryan Samuels, Associate of Applied Science; Ethan Tyler Tant, Associate of Applied Science; Quinton Ferlando Garrett, Associate of Applied Science; Leticia Moreno, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology

Stephone Lawane Alphonse, Certificate; Lydia Nicole Carter, Certificate; Matthew Hunter Engle, Certificate; Ryan Parker Ford, Certificate; Gage Dakota Hutto, Certificate; Courtney Lynn Cathey Ledezma, Certificate; La’Porcha Sharday McCallum, Certificate; Kent Austin Michael, Certificate; Jeanny Marie Phillips, Certificate; Joana Beavid Wesberry, Certificate; Quinton Ferlando Garrett, Certificate; Leticia Moreno, Certificate

Registered Nursing

Tiffany Shea Cope, Associate of Applied Science; Kirstie Marie Ellerbee, Associate of Applied Science; Ashley Grace Ply, Associate of Applied Science; Courtney Lenai Price, Associate of Applied Science; Keely Shaye Quebodeaux, Associate of Applied Science

Safety, Health, and Environment

Naomie Mae Journeay, Certificate

Sociology

Valyn Rose Faulk, Associate of Arts; Inez Romain Hodge-Steverson, Associate of Arts

Teaching

Rylie Lynn Dollar, Associate of Arts; Brendon Lee Waldrep, Associate of Arts

Vocational Nursing

Kayla Glorinique Brown, Certificate; Yhana Kiara Brown, Certificate; Brittany Nicole Fredregill, Certificate; Lazhia Nichele Grant, Certificate; Carlos Manuel Gutierrez Vilches, Certificate; Tammie Jeanean Minter, Certificate; Alaina Cameran Nicole Phillips, Certificate; McKenzie Marie Sheppard, Certificate; Danyale Trashae Thomas, Certificate; Krystin Danyelle Williams, Certificate

West Orange

Instrumentation

Carlos Juan Alan Paiz Bacon, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology

James B. Bukowsky, Certificate

General Studies

Taylor Renee Swarers, Certificate

Port Arthur

General Studies

Faith Jonee Johnson, Certificate

Instrumentation

Adriana Monique Drake, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science

Liberal Arts

Faith Jonee Johnson, Associate of Arts

Vocational Nursing

Keyla Michele Damian, Certificate

Ragley, LA

General Studies

Juanita Marie Braxton, Certificate

Sociology

Juanita Marie Braxton, Associate of Arts

Rosenberg

Vocational Nursing

Kaitlyn Blake Kaough, Certificate

Silsbee

Criminal Justice

Madison Nicole Brown, Associate of Science

General Studies

Madison Nicole Brown, Certificate; Jonah Christopher Chance, Certificate; Neeleigh Jordyn Smith, Certificate

Liberal Arts

Autumn Leanne Roundtree, Associate of Arts; Neeleigh Jordyn Smith, Associate of Arts

Registered Nursing

Angela Regina Rodriguez, Associate of Applied Science

Teaching

Daniel Clark Gilson, Associate of Arts

Vocational Nursing

Jessica Nicole Johnson, Certificate

Sulphur, LA

Registered Nursing

Lacy Cheyenne Trussell, Associate of Applied Science

Vocational Nursing

Tyler Leanne Hoppaugh, Certificate

Vidor

Business

Joanna Marie Daspit, Associate of Science; Erica Lee LeBlanc, Associate of Science; Jada Marie Osborne, Associate of Science; Randall Edd Winn, Associate of Science

Communication

Clayton Scott Eaves, Associate of Arts

Cybersecurity Specialist

Allen Christopher Comeaux, Certificate; Anna Jacqualine Rainwater, Certificate

Dental Assisting

Breanna Leigh Guidry, Certificate; Kelsey Nicole Richard, Certificate

General Studies

Kinleigh Rene Balla, Certificate; Kailie Aline Cardona, Certificate; Joanna Marie Daspit, Certificate; Clayton Scott Eaves, Certificate; Tenay Leann Jenkins, Certificate; Erica Lee LeBlanc, Certificate; Kiersten Alexis McGlothlin, Certificate; Makynna Renee Morse, Certificate; Brittany Sanchez Pena, Certificate; Randall Edd Winn, Certificate

Information Technology Support Assistant Software Development

Allen Christopher Comeaux, Certificate

Information Technology Support Specialist

Allen Christopher Comeaux, Associate of Applied Science

Instrumentation

Alisha Nicole Cleveland, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science

Liberal Arts

Kinleigh Rene Balla, Associate of Arts; Kailie Aline Cardona, Associate of Arts; Tenay Leann Jenkins, Associate of Arts; Kiersten Alexis McGlothlin, Associate of Arts; Selena Evelyn West, Associate of Arts

Real Estate Management

Brittney Leigh Wilson, Certificate

Registered Nursing

Katherine Faye Comeaux, Associate of Applied Science; Emmaly Illene Grantham, Associate of Applied Science; Cierra Nicole Kirkgard, Associate of Applied Science; Jenna Alexis Marshall, Associate of Applied Science; CrysLynn Michelle Young, Associate of Applied Science

Teaching

Makynna Renee Morse, Associate of Arts

Vocational Nursing

Kelsi Ann Aiena, Certificate; Kayla Oleta Brack, Certificate; Meagan Chyiann Garner, Certificate; Krista Rene Spoonemore, Certificate; Shailee Cherie Stroud, Certificate

Vinton, LA

Process Operating Technology

Ashley N. Perkins, Associate of Applied Science

Process Technology

Ashley N. Perkins, Certificate

Westlake, LA

Vocational Nursing

Angelica Marie Coffel, Certificate; Jacqueline Marie Manuel, Certificate; Bradshaneka Lashone Thomas, Certificate

Winnie

Instrumentation

Hayden Samuel Smith, Certificate and Associate of Applied Science