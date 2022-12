PHOTO FEATURE — Vidor Pirate Players get their helpful puppets Published 12:18 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

The Vidor High School Pirate Players were excited to receive their puppets this week.

They use these puppets to teach important concepts, such as fire safety, to elementary school children. They look forward to implementing them in future elementary shows.

A huge thank you to the Ed Rachal Foundation for providing this opportunity.