PHOTO FEATURE — 2022 District Christmas Card winner earns awards Published 12:16 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Superintendent Superintendent Stacey Brister recently presented sophomore Maddie McConnell with a framed Christmas card, a certificate of achievement and a gift card for being selected the 2022 District Christmas Card winner. Brister, from left, is pictured with McConnell, art teacher Lindsay Stevens and principal Ryan DuBose.