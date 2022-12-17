PERFECT 4.0 — Eli Peveto earns SLC All-Academic Team honors for Lamar

Published 12:26 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

By Van Wade

Former LC-M cross country and track standout Eli Peveto, shown here with his parents Robin and Rex Peveto, earned First Team All-Southland Conference Academic honors with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. (Courtesy Photo from Robin Peveto)

BEAUMONT – Former Little Cypress-Mauriceville cross country and track standout Eli Peveto recently wrapped up a great run as a senior on the Lamar University Cross Country Team.

He also received a special accolade recently, being named a First Team member of the Southland Conference All-Academic Team.

Recording a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a computer science major, Peveto set new personal records in both the 6K (18:05.63) McNeese Opener where he finished fourth and in the 10k South Central Regional meet (321:37.4) where he took 27th place. By finishing in sixth place in the SLC Championship with a time of 24:11.0, he earned Second Team All-Conference honors.

Other Cardinals joining Peveto on the SLC All-Academic Team were Yasmin Austridge, Nia Clatworthy, and George Wheeler on the First Team and Conor Smith on the Second Team.

Lamar’s five recipients were the most among all SLC schools on the list.

To be considered for all-academic honors, an athlete must hold a minimum 3.00 cumulative grade point average in the semester prior to the championship, completed one full academic year at the institution prior to this past season, and participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitions during this past season.

This honor is voted upon by a head coach, sports information director, and an academic/compliance staff member from each school. In addition, student-athletes of the year are voted upon by an award committee, which includes one administrator from each member school. Voting for one’s own athletes were not allowed.

More Sports

Southeast Texas’ hopes for a state title come up one game short; see the details

Lady Cardinals seniors, coach Larry Sterling share tidbits of Bridge City turnaround

Former Bridge City, NFL standout Jason Mathews nets athletic director job at Tennessee school

LC-M Lady Bears Softball hosting Skills Camp soon

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar