PHOTO GALLERY — Bridge City Coffee celebrates all that’s special in city

Published 12:08 am Friday, December 16, 2022

By Orange Leader

BRIDGE CITY — A packed house gathered this week for the Bridge City Chamber’s Networking Coffee at the Bridge City High School library.

Municipal and education leaders were on hand to celebrate Christmas parade showcase winners.

The Bridge City Student of the Month was Katie Carcerano. The Orangefield Student of the Month was Bryce Blacksher.

The Employee of the Month was Bernardo Lopez with Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant, and the Business of the Month is is Red’s liquor Bridge City/Orangefield. The next Networking Coffee is planned Jan. 10 at Orangefield High School Museum at 8 a.m.

Parade winners include Amy’s Elite Dance Force for the Mayor’s Trophy. Amy’s was also Best Overall and first place in Dance.

Tiger Rock won first place in Ambulatory, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church won first place in Float and Dustin Loga captured in first place in Vehicle.

— By Natalie Picazo

