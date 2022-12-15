Mauriceville Elementary, HOSA provide gifts for 60 in need Published 12:38 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

This year, Santa wore purple as students and staff from Mauriceville Elementary and HOSA worked together to purchase gifts and presents for families in need.

According to counselor Kim West, gifts for 60 students were purchased, 19 of which were paid for through donations collected by student council members.

“We want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who donated money or purchased gifts,” West said. “I’ve been doing this many years, and every year it gets a little bigger.”

Gifts included clothing and non-clothing items for a variety of age groups.

Students and staff also helped with packaging and wrapping of gifts, a task West says exemplifies the spirit of the season.

“It’s a lot of work, but we love doing it because we love giving back to our community,” she said.