LC-M Lady Bears Softball hosting Skills Camp soon

Published 12:36 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

By Van Wade

The LC-M Lady Bears Softball program will host a Skills Camp in January. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

All youth softball players between 7 and 12 years old are invited to participate in the 2023 Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bear Softball Skills Camp on Friday, January 13th from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. and on Saturday, January 14th from noon-3 p.m. Athletes will work with current LC-M coaches and players to develop skills in hitting, fielding, catching, and throwing. Registration is $50 per camper and a t-shirt is included. All proceeds will go directly in the Lady Bear Softball Program.

Players need to bring a glove, a bat and tennis shoes for indoor facility.

All players must register by Jan. 11.

